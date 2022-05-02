Tristan Nunez relishes final run on 'improved' Belle Isle course during Detroit Grand Prix

Detroit — Tristan Nunez had a great day off the racetrack last month while watching Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera go after history at Comerica Park.

Nunez was in town to promote the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, which will be held June 3-5 on Belle Isle.

Nunez will be competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on June 4. Racing on Belle Isle is nothing new to Nunez, who earned his first career victory in Detroit, winning in the 2013 American Le Mans Series race.