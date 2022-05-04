IndyCar young gun Rinus VeeKay excited for 'special' final race on Belle Isle

Detroit — IndyCar driver Rinus VeeKay got a glimpse of the future Wednesday morning when he took a tour in a Chevrolet Camaro around the streets of downtown to show him where next year’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will be held.

And, while VeeKay enjoyed the tour, he is focused on running the final Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle’s challenging 14-turn, 2.3-mile street course which will be run in less than a month (June 3-5).