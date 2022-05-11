Pato O'Ward poised for 'most important intense run' in IndyCar, which includes Belle Isle

Pato O’Ward has mastered the Belle Isle street course, a reason he can’t wait to get back on the island in a few weeks for the running of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix IndyCar race on June 5.

O’Ward, the 23-year-old Mexican, had an outstanding weekend in the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit last year. He finished third in Race No. 1, after winning the pole, coming back the following day to win Race No. 2, putting him in contention for the series championship. He ultimately finished third.