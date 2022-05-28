Saturday's motors: Berry outduels Allgaier to win Xfinity race at Charlotte

Steve Reed

Associated Press

Concord, N.C. — Josh Berry outdueled teammate Justin Allgaier to give JR Motorsports its first win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Berry took the lead with 22 laps to go when Allgaier got loose and brushed the outside wall in Turn 1. Berry slowly pulled away and won by more than 18 seconds while Allgaier finished seventh after experiencing a leaky tire.

Ty Gibbs finished in second place and pole sitter Sam Mayer was third.

Berry led 89 laps. He has won four career Xfinity races in 47 starts, including a victory earlier this year at Dover.

JR Motorsports has won 63 Xfinity Series races and two Trucks races, but this was the first win at CMS. Berry said it was rewarding to get that monkey off the company’s back.

“I have been an employee at Junior Motorsports since 2010 and I’ve seen them struggle a lot at Charlotte,” Berry said. “We all knew this was going to be a great benchmark. I think I can speak for everybody there saying I think this exceeded our expectations.”

Berry and Allgaier raced neck and neck for most of the second half of the race on a sunny afternoon.

“It’s kind of how it has been all year,” Berry said. “We find ourselves racing each other. It seems like more than not it has been me and Justin.”

Allgaier led 63 laps, but his chances of winning ended after he hit the wall. That ended any chance of a dramatic finish after the two cars had been steadily racing more than 15 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack.

With Allgaier out of the picture, it was smooth sailing for Berry.

“After the first contact I felt like the tire was going soft and I had to pit,” Allgaier said. “… We laid it all on the table and neither of us were going to give an edge.”

There were eight cautions in the race.

Berry emerged as the Stage 1 winner, even though Noah Gragson led 32 of the race’s first 40 laps. Allgaier won the second stage.

Xfinity Series leader A.J. Allmendinger lost air in his tire in the second half of the race, costing him a chance at a win. He finished in 19th place.

Cup series

NASCAR is very much still a hot ticket in its Charlotte hub.

Charlotte Motor Speedway announced a sellout for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, meaning approximately 100,000 fans are expected to attend NASCAR’s longest race of the season.

Grandstand seats sold out earlier this week, and officials announced Saturday that all premium, reserved and standing-room-only seats have all been purchased as well. It will be the largest crowd for the Coca-Cola 600 since 2017.

“This being Memorial Day weekend, it is the biggest weekend in motorsports,” Marcus Smith, president and chief operating officer for Speedway Motorsports, told The Associated Press on Saturday.

“And we love being the grand finale to the greatest day in motorsports, starting in Monaco and then Indianapolis and then Charlotte with the Coke 600.”

NASCAR the past few years has made multiple tweaks to its traditional schedule but the 600 has remained untouched. It’s 100 miles longer than any other event on the Cup schedule and tests teams from day-to-night during challenging changing track conditions.

“One of my goals is for our events, in particular the Coca-Cola 600, not to grow old, but to grow legendary,” Smith said. “And anybody who loves to go to events, you want to go to some of those legendary events that have been around for a long time.

“It’s been 63 years now, and the Coke 600 is now on our fourth generation of NASCAR fans. People have been coming to Charlotte Motor Speedway with their fathers and grandfathers and are now bringing their own kids. I think that is a really special thing for us.”

Formula One

On his home track, where he cycles from his apartment to the course, Charles Leclerc hopes to finish for the first time and reclaim the Formula One points lead.

Leclerc was scheduled to lead the field from pole Sunday in the Monaco Grand Prix — the same position he was in a year ago. But he never even started the race because he crashed his Ferrari at the end of qualifying and the car couldn’t be repaired in time for him to compete.

In three previous starts on Monaco’s city streets, Leclerc has retired twice with crash damage and failed to start. This Sunday, he hopes a win pushes him ahead of reigning champion Max Verstappen in the F1 standings and dismissed any notion he’s cursed on his hometown streets.

“I’m not superstitious at all,” Leclerc said. “We’ve had a smooth weekend until now and we’re starting in the best place possible. Hopefully we have a clean race and we finally have a good result at home.”

Leclerc was fastest in two of three practice sessions, as well as qualifying.

Ferrari locked out the front row as Carlos Sainz Jr. qualified second despite spinning into Sergio Perez’ disabled Red Bull with 30 seconds remaining in Saturday qualifying.

“I saw the yellow flag, I realized that the car in front of me had crashed and you don’t see where he has crashed, so you enter the corner without knowing where he’s going to be,” said Sainz. “I hit the brakes harder and managed to clip him with the back of the car. It would have been a pretty good save if I’d have saved it, because there was basically no time to save it. But it’s what happens in Monaco.”

It concluded an eventful day for Sainz, who was fined 25,000 euros ($27,000) for impeding Lance Stroll during Saturday’s final practice. Sainz almost came to a stop on the track at the last corner with Stroll behind him after receiving what race stewards called “a series of grossly incorrect messages.”

And, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto acknowledged reliability issues are a concern following Leclerc’s engine failure at last week’s Spanish Grand Prix. Leclerc was leading when his Ferrari sputtered to a stop and reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen went on to win his third consecutive race and take a six-point lead over Leclerc in the standings.

“Reliability is always a concern,” Binotto said. “It’s worrying us, we’re looking at what happened.”

Red Bull, meanwhile, has squashed any internal drama that might have lingered following team orders last week that demanded Perez relinquish the lead to Verstappen.

Red Bull principal Christian Horner said the team spoke with Perez after the race in Spain, and Perez qualified third in Monaco alongside teammate Verstappen.

“He’s a great team player, he’s a huge part of our team,” said Horner. “We saw the issues that obviously Ferrari had as a team, it was a logical thing to do, not to allow the drivers to fight each other, and try to bank those points.

“We’ve obviously talked it through, the rationale behind that, which he fully accepted, and understood. Now we try and take the fight to Ferrari this weekend.”

Lando Norris of McLaren qualified fifth, one spot ahead of George Russell for Mercedes. Russell’s teammate, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, qualified eighth and was unable to improve his position because of the red-flag brought out by Perez’s spin.

Fernando Alonso qualified seventh, while Sebastian Vettel and Esteban Ocon were ninth and 10th.

Hamilton is on course for an eighth race without a win, which would equal his worst Mercedes run since the end of 2015 and the start of 2016. He has a record 103 F1 wins, and even without the late caution in qualifying, doesn’t think he could have improved his position.

“The red flags cost me my final lap, but I don’t think it was going to be much different,” the British veteran said. “The car feels pretty bad out there and we’re having to take some big risks to get anywhere near the times of the cars in front.”

The weather forecast called for rain Sunday, and Leclerc wondered what it might do to the familiar streets.

“City tracks are very tricky. In the wet I’m sure Monaco is even tougher,” said Leclerc.

Russell, meanwhile, was hoping for bad weather.

“Bring on the rain. Nobody knows how the tires will be in the wet,” he said. “Roll the dice on strategy if we can.”

As the sun splashed the circuit, stars were rushing to the circuit in time for qualifying. F1′s iconic race is as much about bling and glamor as the racing itself, and celebrities flock here every year.

It’s close to Cannes, where the film festival is held, and over the years Star Wars creator George Lucas has been a regular. Seen in Monaco ahead of Sunday’s race have been: actor Ryan Gosling, NBA scoring great LeBron James, singer Ricky Martin and UFC star fighter Conor McGregor.

The controversial McGregor was already in full-on showman mode on Saturday as he walked – or rather swaggered gunslinger style from side to side – wearing large sunglasses and his pink Versace shirt wide open as he carried a full glass.

McGregor stopped for a few moments to dance in front of a singer, took another sip of his glass and then slipped through the harbor gate.

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also wore some eye-catching clothing in the paddock, and former France soccer great Zinedine Zidane was set to arrive Sunday.

Zidane had other business first: watching his old team Real Madrid facing Liverpool in the Champions League final Saturday night, 600 hundred miles north in Paris.