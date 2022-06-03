Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson looks to build on points lead in Detroit

Detroit — Fans were making their way to Marcus Ericsson to get his autograph Friday afternoon before he took the track on Belle Isle for the first time since winning his first IndyCar race on the island’s 13-turn, 2.3-mile street course a year ago.

A lot has happened since then, with Ericsson gaining fame after winning Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 and the news last fall that this would be the final Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix IndyCar race run on Belle Isle.

Bobby Rahal won the first race held on Belle Isle in 1992. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will be held on the streets of downtown next year.

No doubt, Ericsson would love to have the race remain on island. He earned his first podium finish by placing second in the second race of the doubleheader event in 2019 as a rookie driving for Arrow/Schmidt/Peterson Motorsports, then won last season for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Ericsson has experienced a busy week since the Indy 500 win. He took a daylong tour of New York City, ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, going up the Empire State Building and throwing out the first pitch at a Yankees game.

“I went to New York on Tuesday and had tons of fun,” Ericsson said. “It was an incredible day.

“Me being Swedish and Europe I didn’t really understand how big baseball and the Yankees are, so I think that’s a good thing because I was pretty relaxed. Afterward everyone kept texting me like, 'How cool that was?' Then I started understanding how big it really was.”

So, what did Ericsson do to relax on Wednesday?

“We flew back (Wednesday), got back to Indianapolis about lunch time, had some more interviews in the afternoon, and then I actually went into the simulator to practice and prepare for Detroit,” Ericsson said.

“I might have won the biggest race in the world, but I have a championship that I want to win now and Detroit is one of my favorite tracks. I just wanted to get in the (simulator) to get my head into the game again.”

And Ericsson meant business, too.

“I was in the sim from 6-10 p.m., so it was a pretty late session,” Ericsson said.

More: Team Penske drivers ready to reach Victory Lane in final IndyCar race on Belle Isle

Ericsson is trying to become the third driver from Chip Ganassi Racing to win the series championship in as many years. Scott Dixon earned his sixth series title in 2020 and Alex Palou won the championship last season.

The title chase is extremely close with 10 races left after Belle Isle. Ericsson owns a 13-point lead over Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren, and is 14 ahead of Palou and 24 ahead of Team Penske driver Will Power.

Rookie Kyle Kirkwood topped the charts in IndyCar practice with a lap of 1 minute, 16.134 seconds in his No. 14 Chevrolet for A.J. Foyt Enterprises. Kirkwood was followed by O’Ward (1:16.155), Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport (1:16.514), Simon Pagenaud of Meyer Shank Racing (1:16.617) and Ericsson (1:16.657).

The second practice will be held Saturday at 8:30 a.m., followed by qualifying at 12:35 p.m. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix race is at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

“I think we rolled off the truck really strong,” O’Ward said. “I’m happy with the car. We’re definitely in the window. We just need to see where the track evolves to. There’s going to be a lot different rubbers out there, and I think it’s going to be a significant difference from what the balance is going to be feeling like from practice No. 2 to qualifying.”

O’Ward loves racing on Belle Isle. He won the second race on the island last season.

“I’m going to miss Belle Isle,” O’Ward said. “I love this place. I feel like it’s a place that has a lot of character. I always say if you were going to describe the IndyCar Series, I think this track describes it the best. It’s very old school. It’s very raw. Lots of commitment has to be from the driver’s side to extract a lap from this place. It’s a really cool place and I’m sad to see it leave, but I know a lot of people are very excited for downtown Detroit.”

Rossi will also be sad to see Belle Isle off the IndyCar schedule. Rossi, who won the Indy 500 back in 2016, will be leaving Andretti Autosport to become teammates with O’Ward next season.

“Hopefully we can get a win before we say goodbye to this place,” said Rossi, who finished third in Race No. 1 on Belle Isle in 2018 and second in Race No. 1 in 2019. “To me, this is one of the best street tracks that I’ve ever gone to. It’s incredibly high speed for what it is.

"It’s a concrete surface versus a usual asphalt surface and the grip level is quite a bit higher as well. It’s just a lot of fun to drive here. The bumps add a lot of character to it, and it rewards the guys who can take big risks. From that standpoint it’s a lot of fun.”

Bryan Herta of Andretti Autosport posted the sixth-fastest lap on Friday, followed by Helio Castroneves, who won his first IndyCar race at Belle Isle in 2000 and won again on the island for Roger Penske in 2001. Castroneves will be making his first IndyCar start on the island since 2017.

Detroit Grand Prix

► Race: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Belle Isle, Detroit

► TV: USA Network

► Tickets: detroitgp.com

► Weekend schedule: On Saturday, Indy Lights qualifying is set for 7:45 a.m., with IndyCar practice at 8:30 a.m., and the Indy Lights Race No. 1 at 11:30 a.m. IndyCar qualifying is at 12:35 p.m., and the IMSA Sports Car championship race at 3:10 p.m.

On Sunday, Indy Lights Race No. 2 gets underway at 12:10 p.m., with the Detroit Grand Prix set for 3:30 p.m.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com