Saturday's motors: Allmendinger gets another road-course win in Portland debut

Anne M. Peterson

Associated Press

Portland, Ore. — A.J. Allmendinger said it was probably the craziest race he’s ever won.

The road-course ace survived the chaos of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ wet and wild Portland International Raceway debut with a victory Saturday.

Allmendinger led just six overall laps in his Xfinity-record eighth road-course victory and 12th overall series win. He crossed the finish line in the Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 2.879 seconds in front of Myatt Snider.

“Once we got back up front there, I said in my mind that with everything I had done to cause us to lose this race, I was going to do everything I could to win it,” said Allmendinger, who started from the back after engine issues the day before, then went off the slippery course numerous times.

The 75-lap race on the 12-turn, 1.97-mile permanent road course north of downtown started in heavy rain, resulting in slippery conditions. It was first NASCAR event in the region in 22 years, and a rare stand-alone event for the second-tier national series.

There were nine caution flags and eight lead changes in the race that looked at times like a demotion derby with several spinouts, bumps and wrecks.

Snider led in his Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet going into the third and final stage of the race as a break in the rain dried the course somewhat. Allmendinger briefly took the lead with 13 laps to go after coming out of a caution – but the rain started to fall anew and he went to the pits to go back to wet tires for the rest of the way

Coming out of the ninth caution with four laps to go, Snider led but Allmendinger was close behind and quickly moved ahead on the inside, making light contact with Snider. Austin Hill finished third.

“To me, that’s good hard racing. It’s not like he dumped me for no reason or spun me out or anything. He just got into me a little bit,” Snider said. “I mean, all those restarts were extremely rough, so for him to just kind of rub my door a little bit, I mean, that’s racing to me.”

Allmendinger was set to leave shortly after the race to head to the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis.

He was the favorite in the field at PIR but he got off to a tough start when he was among seven drivers sent to the back because of unapproved adjustments, and then had to pit after the first lap because he went into the grass.

“I was awful. I cannot believe I crashed before we went green. I was off the racetrack I think four times,” he said. “Yeah, I made all kinds of mistakes all over the place.”

Ty Gibbs, who has two road-course victories among his seven overall wins, won the opening stage. The 19-year-old driver for Joe Gibbs Racing was second last weekend in Charlotte.

Gibbs had pushed his lead to nine seconds when he got hit by Jesse Iwuji, bringing out a caution with eight laps left in the second stage. Iwuji was penalized two laps.

Sheldon Creed was knocked out of the race in the final stage after a multi-car crash at turn one. After he got out of his car, he walked back onto the track to confront Jade Buford with an obscene gesture.

“The way my year’s gone, every time we have speed, something goes wrong,” Creed said.

Allmendinger, the Xfinity Series points leader, finished 19th last weekend at Charlotte after a tire problem in the second half of the race. Josh Berry grabbed the victory for JR Motorsports.

It was Allmindinger’s second win at PIR: In 2006 he won his first Champ Car event at the Grand Prix of Portland.

The last NASCAR-affiliated race in the region was the Truck Series, which visited PIR and Evergreen Speedway in Washington in 2000. NASCAR has long eyed racing in this part of the country but until this year was not able to get its national series’ on Portland’s schedule.

Anthony Alfredo won his first series pole with a lap of 93.229 mph Friday night.

Among the drivers moved to the back at the start were Allmendinger, Berry, Snider, Greg Gaulding, Darrel Dilley, Rayn Sieg and Mason Filippi. Noah Gragson ran in a backup car.

Cup qualifying

Chase Briscoe finally has a pole to go with his first NASCAR Cup Series victory earlier this season.

The second-year driver for Stewart-Haas Racing drove through a bobble at the end of the backstretch and turned a lap of 138.274 mph on Saturday, giving himself the best starting spot for the first time in his 51st career start.

“The first round I felt like I under-drove extremely bad. The second round I felt like I over-drove,” said Briscoe, who won in March at Phoenix – a track that shares many of the same characteristics with World Wide Technology Raceway.

“It’s exciting to be part of the inaugural event here,” he said, “but better to be leading the field to green.”

Austin Cindric gave Ford the front row with a lap of 137.775 mph for Team Penske, while Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick will start in the second row and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five in qualifying.

“I mean, it’s cool to be on the pole, right? I say it all the time, I never thought I’d run a Cup race, or even run a Truck race,” Briscoe said. “I think we have a good car capable of winning. We just have to put it all together and minimize or mistakes, and as a driver, that’s something I haven’t done a very good job of so far this season.”

Cindric was among the fastest during a practice session Friday, which gave many drivers their first look at the track east of downtown St. Louis, and he was near the top of the speed chart throughout Saturday’s qualifying.

“The Fords have really brought some speed. The track really suits us,” Cindric said. “It sounds like (Briscoe) screwed up his lap and he’s still on the pole, so he’s probably going to murder everyone tomorrow.”

Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Harrison Burton and Ross Chastain also made the final round of qualifying.

Among those who didn’t was Brad Keselowski, who was back in 30th after another poor session. He didn’t have much speed when he unloaded Friday and lamented the changes to NASCAR’s weekend schedules, which have taken away most of the practice time that once gave teams a chance to make adjustments to their cars.

“It’s always hard to go backward, but we’ve been here three days and we had an hour to practice,” Keselowski said. “I don’t know how that saves us much money over having a 3-hour practice session.”

Keselowski envisions a return to the old setup of practice and qualifying on Friday and a final practice Saturday before Sunday races, which would be especially helpful as he grows and develops his team. But he also thinks the setup has the ability to help everyone in the garage area, whether teams are established or not.

The condensed weekend schedule was supposed to help teams contain spiraling costs. But in many cases, the lack of on-track practice has led to more crashes, more wrecked cars and in some cases even more money spent.

“From an owner standpoint, I don’t think we’re saving a significant amount of money,” Keselowski said. “We saved a million or two in travel but we spend it all in simulators and engineering. It’s time for a deep dive into the weekend schedule.”

Trucks

Corey Heim got the caution flag he needed with three laps to go in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Madison, Illinois.

Then he got another one to end it with him in front.

Heim was fortunate to get the bottom lane for the final green-white-checkered restart, held off teammate Chandler Smith to start the two-lap sprint around World Wide Technology Raceway, then put some distance on hard-luck Christian Eckes when a heavy wreck behind them ended the race with the leaders on the back stretch.

It was Heim’s second career win after triumphing last season at Las Vegas.

“I can’t believe I got the bottom right there. That’s unbelievable,” Heim said. “Great push by my teammate right there.”

Eckes was cruising to the win when a caution flew with three laps to go, forcing NASCAR’s version of overtime. He wound up picking the outside lane, spun his tires on the restart and was fortunate to get around Smith to finish second.

“Just didn’t get a good launch,” he said. “Two of the last three races we’ve been leading when a caution comes out late.”

Eckes wasn’t the only one to have some bad luck Saturday.

Smith, who finished third, might have had the fastest truck in the field, easily winning Stage 1 and battling for the lead late in the second stage. That’s when Grant Enfinger made a bold move for the lead in the sweeping third and fourth turns.

The two were left to drag race down the front stretch – apropos for a facility originally built with the NHRA in mind – but Enfinger couldn’t make it stick low through the hairpin first and second turns. He moved up the track, took Smith with him and left the No. 15 truck with damage to his right rear, causing problems with refueling the rest of the race.

Smith was forced to spend extra time in the pits on each stop to get gas in the car, costing him position on the track. And while he was usually able to work his way through the field, it made for a long day in sweltering heat.

“To be honest, if the 23 doesn’t run out of talent in Stage 2 or whatever it was, we would have probably lapped half the field. Our truck was stupid, stupid good,” Smith said. “That just sucks really bad. There at the end our tires are probably beat four times as much as anyone in the field and we were still right there.”

Stewart Friesen was fourth after an eventful afternoon.

After the flag flew to end Stage 2, Friesen and Hailie Deegan got into a spat down the back stretch. Friesen pulled right alongside Deegan and nearly drove her down into grass that runs along the apron of the track, resulting in a punctured tire and other damage that he was forced to overcome during the long, caution-filled final stage.

It also was a busy Truck Series debut for Rajah Caruth, the talented 19-year-old ARCA Series points leader from Washington, D.C., who was given the opportunity to drive the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

Caruth spun when Taylor Gray made contact with Ty Majeski to bring out the first caution of the race, but he kept his poise and worked his way back through the pack. Caruth wound up finishing 10th.