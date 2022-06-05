Will Power holds off Alexander Rossi, wins Detroit Grand Prix

Detroit — Will Power was putting on a dominating performance in the final IndyCar race on Belle Isle’s 13-turn, 2.3-mile street course Sunday afternoon, leading the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix by 16 seconds after returning from his final pit stop with 19 laps remaining.

The only question was could Power hold on in his No. 12 Chevrolet for Team Penske?

Power did, defeating Alexander Rossi, who was driving the No. 27 Honda for Andretti Autosport by one second, for his first win of the season and third on Belle Isle, matching the record three wins on the island by his former teammate Helio Castroneves and Scott Dixon of Ganassi Racing.

Dixon finished third, followed by pole sitter and Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren.

Defending series champion Alex Palou finished sixth, followed by Marcus Ericsson, who won last weekend’s Indy 500 for Ganassi and entered the race as the points leader.

Well, Power is now the points leader with 255, three ahead of Ericsson with O’Ward 12 points back. Palou is 14 behind, with Newgarden trailing by 47 and Dixon by 53.

The race was all about strategy in what tire to use and when to use them with the alternate red tires having a softer compound than the primary tires, allowing faster speeds and better cornering, but quicker wear.

And, drivers had to have one stint with the alternate red tires with Power using his during that final run.

Power, 41, held that 16-second lead over Rossi, who was wearing the primary black tires which offer a competitive balance between speed, cornering and durability.

Rossi was reeling Power in, a second a lap at times, but Power was able to hold him off, at least for a while before Rossi made things interesting in the final laps of racing ever held on the island, pulling within 10 seconds, then nine seconds, then eight with four laps remaining.

Rossi continued to cut the deficit, definitely getting within eyesight of Power in the final corners.

No doubt, Newgarden knew exactly what Power was feeling.

After all, Newgarden won the pole in Race No. 2 last year when he led all but three of the 70 laps, only to fail to hold off Pato O’Ward on the final lap after the alternate red tires that he ran for the final 25 laps were wearing out.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.