Saturday's motors: NASCAR Next Gen car hits Sonoma road course

Greg Beacham

Associated Press

Sonoma, Calif. — The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are facing challenges a whole lot tougher than a right turn Sunday in their final race before the brief midseason break.

They’ve got to figure out how to navigate Sonoma Raceway’s normal elevation changes, along with the return to the old road course layout in wine country – and they’re doing it all in the still-unfamiliar Next Gen car. Many drivers on Saturday said they felt uncomfortable in the new car on the old course, and they’re all hoping it will lead to exciting racing.

“There’s just a lot more unknowns, and you don’t get a lot of time for adjustments,” Michael McDowell said. “It’s tight and twisty, so it’s easy to get off track here. This is the short course version of a road course, so it’s tough.”

Road course proficiency is more important than ever in the Cup Series, which has six such circuits on its schedule this season. But Sonoma is only the second road course of the season, which means the teams are still trying to understand the details of the new car’s handling and setup for the challenges of the more complete racing presented on these tracks.

And they didn’t learn a whole lot that will be useful from the early-season race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, which was the first Next Gen experience on a road course.

“It’s really tight and narrow for a road course,” Chase Briscoe said of Sonoma Raceway. “Totally different from COTA. Most of the guys have raced here before … but the cars are so different now, it’s hard to really (compare) apples to apples. I’m excited to run this layout, because this is the course I watched growing up.”

Defending champion and five-time pole sitter Kyle Larson claimed he didn’t notice a huge difference between the road course challenges of COTA and Sonoma, other than deeper braking zones. Martin Truex Jr. was among several drivers worried about the slickness of the track and the challenges of readying the car for both left and right turns.

“I think the new car changes everything (on road courses),” said Truex, who has won on both course layouts at Sonoma. “The track has so much to say about how you can make passes and how much you can pass. … You have to work hard to set your car up to go left and right equally.”

NASCAR Cup qualifying

Kyle Larson can’t be beaten lately in qualifying at Sonoma Raceway, and he hopes his recent superiority leads to a similar stretch of dominance in the race.

Larson will start on the pole for the fifth straight time in the NASCAR Cup Series race at his home track after edging Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on Saturday in qualifying on the hilly road course in wine country.

Larson, who turned a lap at 92.11 mph in his Chevrolet, has won four consecutive poles for the race at Sonoma since 2017. There was no race in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and NASCAR didn’t hold qualifying in 2021, but the Sacramento-area native still started up front alongside Elliott through the alternative formula used last year.

Larson capitalized last year by winning the race in overtime. The defending Cup Series champion even surprised himself this year with his surge to the front of the field on the difficult course that challenges drivers to quickly figure out its twists and quirks.

“I feel like I could have run quite a bit faster,” Larson said. “On my good lap, I made a pretty big mistake in Turn 4. I was surprised I ran the lap that I did, because it was such a big mistake.”

Elliott was a fraction of a second behind Larson, and Chris Buescher qualified an impressive third after missing last week’s race at Gateway because of a positive COVID-19 test. Michael McDowell finished fourth ahead of Tyler Reddick, while Cole Custer came home sixth.

The leaders were no surprise, given the circuit and circumstances: Larson won on three road courses last season, while Elliott has collected seven of his 14 career victories on road courses.

The Sonoma course has returned to the 1.99-mile Chute layout after racing with the longer Carousel turn in the previous two editions of the Cup Series race.

While certain drivers expressed clear preferences for both setups during the day, Larson said he didn’t particularly care which layout was used, feeling confident on both.

NASCAR Trucks

Although Kyle Busch is the winningest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history, he was down to his final chance to extend his decade-long streak of annual victories on the circuit.

To absolutely nobody’s surprise, Busch ended up raising a celebratory glass in wine country.

Busch emphatically hung on to his lead after a late restart to claim his first Truck Series victory of the season Saturday night in the circuit’s long-awaited return to Sonoma Raceway.

Busch roared away from teammate Chandler Smith, aggressive Zane Smith and the rest of the field to win a two-lap dash to the finish after a red flag. The Cup Series veteran led 45 of the 75 laps and persevered through three late cautions to add his 62nd victory to the biggest total in Truck Series history.

Busch has won a trucks race every season since 2012, and he finally secured his only victory of 2022 in his last opportunity after four previous winless starts. Cup Series drivers are limited to five trucks races per season.

“Feels good to get that win,” Busch said. “Trucks haven’t been here in a long, long time, so I wanted to do it just for the history and the nostalgia of the Truck Series in California, it being born in Bakersfield and just always racing here (at Sonoma). … I love that aspect of it.”

Busch was the predictable star of the race at Sonoma, which hadn’t hosted a trucks race in 24 years. The rolling road course in Northern California previously hosted the circuit from 1995-98, and Busch added this win to his two Cup Series victories on the same track.

The victory was also the second straight for the No. 51 Toyota: Corey Heim won in the same truck at Gateway last week. Busch is the ninth winner in 12 Truck Series races during this competitive season.

Smith held off Ty Majeski for second place, while Cup Series driver Ross Chastain was fourth. Chandler Smith came in fifth.

“Man, I hate finishing second, especially to him,” Zane Smith said. “That last lap was the fastest lap of the race for me. I just wish I was a little closer so I would have had a shot at him.”

Busch rolled back into the lead with 11 laps to go, and he stayed out in front even after Josh Bilicki hit the wall in Turn 1 hard enough to move the barrier with four laps left, forcing a red flag while crews reset it. Stewart Friesen’s truck also caught on fire during the multi-truck incident, which started when Bilicki and Friesen made contact on the front stretch.

In classic Rowdy fashion, Busch reflected on his decade-long streak of trucks victories by lamenting the fact that the streak isn’t longer.

“I look back on the missed year of 2012, where I didn’t get a win,” Busch said. “I think we finished second like six times that year or something stupid. That was frustrating. That’s more bitter than this one (potentially) not winning, but it’s good to be able to score a win.”

The winners of Sonoma’s previous four Trucks races from the 1990s – Ron Hornaday Jr., Dave Rezendes, Joe Ruttman and Boris Said – all attended the race to mark the circuit’s return.