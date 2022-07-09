Saturday's motor sports: Chase Elliott hopes for breakthrough at Atlanta

Paul Newberry

Associated Press

Hampton, Ga. — Chase Elliott has accomplished so much in his young racing career.

A NASCAR championship. Most popular driver awards. Fifteen Cup victories at all types of tracks.

But one thing is missing.

A home win.

The 26-year-old Dawsonville native returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday still looking to take the checkered flag at the place his father Bill established the family’s fame and young Chase learned the ropes.

“It’s always nice to race close to home,” Elliott said. “It’s nice to go home at night, sleep in my own bed.”

Even better than a restful night would be the chance to celebrate in victory lane in front of a home-state crowd.

“I would love to win here,” Elliott said. “It would be very meaningful to be able to check that box.”

The 2020 series champion already has a pair of wins this season and leads the point standings heading into the second race of the season on Atlanta’s 1.54-mile trioval.

In a wild year that produced 13 different winners over the first half of the 36-race marathon, and has seemingly made it impossible to sustain any level of success, Elliott has been solid just about every time he starts the engine.

In addition to wins at Dover and Nashville, he was runner-up to Tyler Reddick last week at Road America to go along with nine other top-10 finishes.

“Chase Elliott has been that consistent rock,” Kurt Busch said Saturday, when heavy storms washed out qualifying for the Quaker State 400. “He’s that guy who might’ve had trouble early in the race and you’re like, ‘Where did he come from? He’s fourth.’ He’s doing the job that champions do, and he’s doing it better than other champions right now.”

But Atlanta Motor Speedway has always been a bit of a conundrum for Elliott, whose father won five times at the track – albeit in an era before several renovations produced an entirely different layout.

Chase has come up short in eight Cup races at the high-speed track, managing just a single top-five showing. He’s 0-for-12 if you throw in his Xfinity and Truck series appearances.

“We’ve had one really good run, I would say, and the rest are just kind of mediocre,” Elliott said. “I would love to check that box. It would be super special to me.”

Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet will lead the field at the start of Sunday’s 260-lap race. As the series leader, he claimed the pole position when qualifying was washed out.

The forecast for race day was iffy, as well, with a significant chance of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon.

Xfinity

Georgia native Austin Hill claimed his second NASCAR Xfinity win of the season, leading an eight-car train across the line at Atlanta Motor Speedway to set off a raucous celebration in front of the home folks Saturday.

The 28-year-old Xfinity rookie is from Winston, a small town about an hour’s drive from the high-banked track that he considers home.

After a pair of runner-up Truck Series finishes at Atlanta in 2020 and ‘21, and another second-place showing behind Ty Gibbs in the track’s spring Xfinity race, Hill finally crossed the line first at the 1.54-mile trioval.

Morning storms wiped out qualifying and practice, but Hill saw plenty of blue skies when he climbed out his No. 21 Chevy in front of the main grandstand.

“I just won in Atlanta,” said Hill, who also won the season-opening Xfinity race at Daytona. “That’s so special. I’ve been trying to win here for a long time. I’ve finished second here three times in a row.”

Hill overcame a radio problem that prevented him from communicating with his crew. He changed out helmets just before the green flag, to no avail, so he had to get by with hand signals when he wanted to make adjustments

“He did a great job, and his spotter did a great job,” car owner Richard Childress said.

Hill was trailed by a pack of seven cars – all within a second of the lead – on a frenzied final run. But he never gave up the top spot, pulling away just a bit on the final lap as challengers jockeyed for position behind him.

“It was a rocket ship all day,” Hill said of his car. “I just needed to stay out front and control the runs.”

The winner crossed the line 0.111 seconds ahead of Josh Berry. Ryan Truex, Cup regular Tyler Reddick and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.

After Berry won the opening 40-lap stage, Hill signaled his strength by crossing the first at the 80-lap mark – the first stage win of his Xfinity career.

Gibbs came in with a series-high four victories on the season. He started from the pole and was running strong, only to have his day end after 93 laps when a push from Riley Herbst sent him slamming into the outside wall.

The No. 54 Toyota wobbled to the pits with suspension damage, leaving Gibbs with a 35th-place finish that matched his worst of the season.

It was just the second time in 17 races that he’s placed outside the top 20.

“It was hard racing and just came home on the wrong side of it,” said Gibbs, toning down the aggressive, outspoken approach that put him at odds with several drivers early in the season.

Nineteen-year-old Sam Mayer, the highest-ranked driver without an Xfinity win, cost himself a shot at victory lane when he foolishly clipped Jeffrey Earnhardt trying to squeeze into a line of cars in the outside lane.

It was the sort of youthful blunder that plagued Mayer a year ago.

“I thought it was going to be good,” he said. “It wasn’t. That’s my mistake. I’ve got to calm down and get my act together.”

Trucks

Part-time driver Parker Kligerman held off points leader Zane Smith to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at Lexington, Ohio.

Kligerman led 56 of the 67 laps on the 2.258-mile circuit, winning by 0.119 seconds in the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet. It was his third career win in the series and first in five years.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Kligerman said. “I was pretty emotional on the cool-down lap because this whole team it’s like a team of second chances. Two years ago, I thought my driving days were done. This team gave me a call, wanting to get back racing and it’s just been a steady improvement.”

Carson Hocevar was third, and Stewart Friesen and Christian Eckes completed the top five.

Kligerman collected an extra $50,000 payday in the final race of the Triple Truck Challenge bonus program.

Kligerman led 17 of 20 laps to take the Stage 1 win. Smith edged Kligerman for the Stage 2 victory, inching past him on the segment’s final lap.

Corey Heim started from the pole and led three laps from the start and remained solidly among the top five until his No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota lost power with seven laps left. That led to a final restart with three laps remaining.

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks made his first start in the series since 2018. Marks, a former Mid-Ohio winner in the Xfinity Series, finished 31st in the 36-truck field. His day ended after his No. 41 Niece Motorsports truck crashed into the Turn 4 tire barrier with 18 laps remaining.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was untroubled as he won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg, his effort made easier by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. scrapping each other behind him for one meager point.

They almost collided, with tensions appearing to carry over from last Sunday’s British GP where Leclerc was unhappy with team decisions and Sainz won.

The positions from the sprint set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, so Verstappen starts at the front as he aims for a fifth win at his Formula One team’s home track in Spielberg. Verstappen surprisingly thinks the car lacks a bit of speed.

“We are still not amazing in qualifying, we’re still a bit heavy,” he said. “That’s just a limitation we have, we still need to lose weight with the car.”

This week, Leclerc played down talk of divisions within Ferrari following Silverstone where, following a safety car, he was baffled by team prinicipal Mattia Binotto’s decision to keep him out for track position rather than switch to faster tires. He was leading in Monaco, too, when Ferrari pitted him for new tires and he ended up fourth.

Leclerc was asked if he and Sainz could work together on Sunday to catch Verstappen.

“I really hope so” he said bluntly. Later. he added, “I don’t know the rules of engagement, we are not the ones to decide. It will be Mattia.”

Sainz insists “the team we will work it out” and they can work in tandem.

“We’re both going to make Max’s life as difficult as possible in the rest of the championship. We need to push flat out because he’s far ahead,” Sainz said. “We need to make sure we’re closer at the beginning of a stint and we’re closer at the end.”

Ferrari was neither on Saturday, with Verstappen in control.

He made a clean start and coasted over 23 laps of the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Red Bull Ring packed with orange-clad Dutch fans setting off orange flares and cheering on the Formula One champion.

“It was a decent race,” said Verstappen, who has won six of 10 races so far. “Tomorrow will be an interesting battle. The car is good.”

Verstappen’s second sprint win of the season gave him an additional eight points. Leclerc picked up seven points for second place and Sainz got six for finishing third with the top eight scoring points.

Verstappen improved to 189 points in the overall standings and leads his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 38 points and Leclerc by 44.

George Russell collected five in fourth place. Perez drove superbly from 12th to finish fifth and score four points. Esteban Ocon was sixth for Alpine followed by Kevin Magnussen of Haas and Lewis Hamilton, who scored one point.

Sainz overtook Leclerc at the start, only for Leclerc to quickly overtake him back and reclaim second place.

The Ferraris brushed each other when Sainz tried to pass on lap six, with Leclerc holding him off. Sainz went for it again on the next lap, going through on the inside but Leclerc dived back on the inside as the tension rose.

“I had a good start, a couple of fights at the beginning with Max into Turn 3, and then Charles,” Sainz said. “It was good fun, like it should be . . . racing.”

Leclerc didn’t get another go, playing it safe.

“Probably overheated a bit the tyres, running behind Charles,” Sainz said. “I had to back off and finish the race.”

Mick Schumacher defended aggressively from Hamilton until the seven-time F1 champion zoomed past him on lap 21.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso was eighth on the grid but there was a problem with his Alpine car and he did not start.

Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu’s engine cut out on the formation lap and forced the Alfa Romeo driver to start from the pit lane one week after surviving a crash at the British GP.

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel retired when Aston Martin told him to bring the car to the garage on lap 22. He was then summoned to the stewards for storming out of a drivers’ meeting on Friday evening and given a suspended fine of 25,000 euros ($26,000).

Vettel was “expressing frustration at the meeting” then left before the end.

“Drivers are not free to leave when they want,” F1 said. “Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the stewards Vettel failed to live up to that standard.”

Vettel subsequently apologized without reservation to the race director, F1 said.

Multiple drivers were summoned for radio messages during the slightly delayed formation lap.

Earlier, British GP winner Sainz led the second practice ahead of Leclerc and Verstappen. Russell placed seventh in with Hamilton ninth. Mercedes repaired both cars after they crashed in qualifying.

“Thank you to everyone in the garage to get the car ready,” Russell said. “It was a huge team effort, so it was good to get points.”