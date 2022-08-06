Gibbs wins his fifth race of Xfinity season at Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn — Ty Gibbs continued to impress in the NASCAR Xfinity series, winning the New Holland Agriculture 250 on a hot Saturday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway for his fifth victory of the season.

If the Gibbs name sounds familiar, it should since Ty is the grandson of NFL Hall of Fame Coach Joe Gibbs, who is also the car owner of his No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota for JGR.

No doubt, it was a great start to a busy weekend for Gibbs, who will be again running in the No. 45 Toyota in the NASCAR Cup series FireKeepers Casino 400 Sunday at MIS, filling in for Kurt Busch (concussion) for the 23XI Racing team owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Cup star driver Denny Hamlin.

Not bad for 19-year-old Gibbs who now owns nine Xfinity wins in just two seasons with JGR.

“I’m so excited,” said Gibbs, who led 54 of the 125 laps and won by 1.1 seconds over Justin Allgaier, who was followed by Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill. “I like this style of racing. It shows the strategy, and the pit stops. My guys did a great job. My pit crew, they work so hard and everyone of them did a good job. I’ve been blessed to be around them at the race shop.”

Gragson won the pole and led 39 laps, deciding to stay out on the track instead of pitting late in the first two stages. He ultimately won the stages but lost the race in his No. 9 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet.

“I felt like we were so good up front in clean air, felt like taking a point (in stages) where we’re at in points right now, felt that we were good enough to get back up to those guys, maybe just needed a caution and that caution never came,” said Gregson, who sits fifth in points. “We kind of struggled to fire off on a run in dirty air, but then those guys would get tight and we could drive underneath them. I knew that with AJ (Allmendinger), especially when he stayed out, that we were going to be able to beat him with just how tight he was.

“It’s easy to Monday morning quarterback it obviously, but in the moment I thought it was a risky call and a ballsy call to gamble on it, but I felt like we were good enough all day that we could take that risk. It’s disappointing not to get the win, but to drive back (from 16th) to third, I’ll take it.”

AJ Allmendinger won last weekend’s race at Indy and came into the race as the series points leader. He finished seventh.

Now, Gibbs is focused for the Cup race Sunday. Yes, it’s been a crazy couple of weeks, really years since Gibbs was fighting for the ARCA title last summer, and now is winning Xfinity races and competing in the Cup series as well.

“I’ve had an awesome time in this series, there’s been some up and downs, but I’ve had a very fun time,” Gibbs said. “The Cup series has been fun, too, just kind of doing as much as I can, work as hard as I can to be the best I can right now. I’m all towards racing. I don’t really have any hobbies.

“I’m very thankful that MJ and Denny gave me a call. We’re praying for Kurt (Busch), hopefully he gets better, that’s the most important thing. It’s been a crazy last two week, can’t believe I’ll be making my third Cup start. I think that’s just wild, so I’m very, very thankful.”

Gibbs finished 16th at Pocono and 17th in last weekend’s road course race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in his two Cup starts.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com