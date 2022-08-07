Kevin Harvick recaptures MIS magic to end winless drought

Brooklyn, Mich. — Kevin Harvick continued his dominance at Michigan International Speedway, this time a surprise win in his No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing in the FireKeepers Casino 400 Sunday afternoon.

Harvick’s win puts him in the playoffs — the 16-driver fight for the series championship during the final 10 races. He became one of 15 different drivers to earn postseason spots by winning at least one race.

Harvick won by 2.9 seconds over Bubba Wallace with Denny Hamlin finishing third, followed by Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

Harvick’s win also knocks Martin Truex Jr., who was feuding with his crew chief during the race, from the playoffs. Truex entered the race fourth in points, but still without a win.

And, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney has to be sweating with just three races left before the playoffs begin. Blaney was sitting second in points, also without a win and he too would be out of the playoffs if Michigan native Erik Jones or another winless driver reaches Victory Lane in the upcoming races.

“Everybody who doubted us doesn’t know us,” said Harvick, the 2014 Cup series champion, who earned his 59th career win, also and more importantly ending his 65-race winless streak. “They obviously know that we thrive in these types of situation. A lot of things went our way today which we haven’t had all year long, and then there at the end we pitted, didn’t go a lap down and the caution came out and got control of the race, that’s the thing I struggled with the most today, was traffic and restarts and just having to make up ground, but once I got clear track that baby was hunting.

“Coming to Michigan, this has been a great place for us and just got to thank all the fans that stuck with us through this little dry spell. Hopefully we can get to Victory Lane again soon.”

Harvick gave Ford its eighth straight win at MIS with Harvick winning for the sixth time on the two-mile superspeedway, including the August race in 2018, the August race in ’19, a season’s sweep in 2020 and again Sunday.

Oh, the drama with the strategy on when to pit and then multiple drivers having trouble in the pits leading to penalties, also watching drivers go three-wide in the new Next Gen car which made its first appearance at MIS.

The race was delayed nearly an hour and a half due to rain before pole sitter Bubba Wallace led the 37-car field to the green flag, then led all 20 laps around the high-speed two-mile superspeedway prior to the competition yellow to allow drivers to check their tires.

Then, mayhem. On the restart Christopher Bell and Jones — both stayed on the track instead of pitting — led the charge when J.J. Yeley got loose behind him, then was tapped from behind by Michael McDowell which resulted in a multi-car pileup with rookie Austin Cindric going head on into the wall and also ending the day for Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Ricky Stenhouse.

The early accident was major disappointment for Kyle Busch, who is in the final year of a contract with Joe Gibbs Racing and in search of a sponsor to keep his ride in the No. 18 Toyota Camry.

Busch is still in the Cup playoffs on the strength of his win at Bristol.

“Chaos ensued on the restart and I don’t know what started it, the 10 (Almirola) got spun in front of me and I got wedged between him and the wall,” said Busch who was running third, behind Wallace and Tyler Reddick after 20 laps.

“Track position is key and when you get back there, things happen on restarts, especially when you got guys who stay out and don’t have tires versus those that have four tires.”

Busch said prior to the race that he didn’t know what to expect from the Next Gen car, saying “this car is entirely different from the cars that we used to have that we’ve raced for a long, long time and the same thing that made the old car go fast do not make this car go fast.”

Cindric, obviously, was dejected from his early departure.

“It’s not fun, not fun at all, feels like such a waste to do all this and run a couple of laps and finish last, so it’s pretty unfortunate and hate it for the guys on the team and Discount Tires,” Cindric said.

Things will get interesting in those final three races — Richmond (Aug. 14), Watkins Glen (Aug. 21) and Daytona (Aug. 27).

Jones was strong all day in his No. 43 Chevrolet, needing to get that win to make the playoffs. He started 10th, moved up to sixth on lap 13, continued to be sixth after Stage 2 and running sixth with 30 laps remaining and finishing eighth.

Fans had to be on the edge of their seats when Ross Chastain took the lead on the restart in his No. 1 Chevrolet to open up Stage 2 and then Denny Hamlin ran him down in his No. 11 Toyota, actually taking the lead when Christopher Bell pushed him around Chastain on the high side on lap 79.

Hamlin and Chastain’s feud started with Chastain, who has won his first two career wins this season, shoving aside Hamlin’s No. 11 on multiple occasions this season.

Chastain’s shot at a victory went away, or did it, a few laps later when he pitted and his crew allowed tires to get loose, resulting in a penalty which cost him valuable seconds.

By the halfway point, seven different drivers had the lead and Hamlin went on to win Stage 2, winning a stage for just the third time this season, followed by Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Bell, Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski and Jones.

Suarez became the eighth leader coming off the restart following the end of Stage 2. He continued to run up front in his No. 99 Chevrolet with his Trackhouse Racing teammate Chastain second, followed by JGR teammates Hamlin and Bell with Wallace fifth and Harvick sixth when Suarez and Chastain hit the pits for their final stop with 43 laps remaining.

It was then that Larson’s chance at a win ended when he was handed a penalty for speeding down pit lane.

When Chastain returned to the track, he collided with Bell when Bell attempted to block him, forcing a caution and an end to their chances for victory.

Hamlin’s chance for a win also ended soon after when his crew had too many men over the wall on his pit, resulting in yet another penalty.

On the restart with 35 laps remaining, Harvick became the 10th different leader which is big since he had led just 13 laps all season. He led the rest of the way.

Keselowski finished 15th.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com