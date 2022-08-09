LeBron James school student treated to VIP access at Michigan's NASCAR race

Larry Lage

Associated Press

Brooklyn, Mich. — LeBron James aims to give students at his I Promise School opportunities they may not have otherwise.

Recently, the NBA superstar’s mission shifted into another gear.

James Bromsey III, a sixth-grader at James’ school in Akron, Ohio, was given behind-the-scenes access before NASCAR’s race Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

It was a fitting way to celebrate a student, whose father died four years ago. James Bromsey II shared a dream with family and friends that his son would be in the Akron Soap Box Derby, an event that dates to 1934.

“My son was six months old when his dad said he was going to be in the soap box derby,” Tomika Pope recalled.

Bromsey fulfilled a promise to participate in the event in June. He was awarded a VIP experience by Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, which put a paint job on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford to include logos, colors and words associated with the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Bromsey rode in a pace car, climbed up the spotter’s stand and had a meet-and-greet session with Buescher.

“When did you do your first flip? he asked Buescher, who said he had not flipped, but did recently have his car catch on fire. Buescher went on to tell his guests that his dad got him started in racing.

“Dad was into racing, too,” Bromsey said quietly.

During a tour of RFK’s hauler, which included a peek through an overhead opening at the space where the team stores its two cars, Bromsey’s aunt Tracy Gholston was almost brought to tears. Gholston said her brother died in 2018, shortly after a bout with pneumonia.

“He could have led this tour,” she said, choking up. “It’s so emotional to see how God put this all together.”

Bromsey added: “He would be telling you everything about all the cars.”

Bromsey also was given access to the garage area, where he posed for pictures and pointed toward the I Promise School logo on Buescher’s car. He later walked behind the Mustang as it was pushed to the track and watched as Buescher finished 16th in the 37-car race won by Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 Ford.

James is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group, a parent company of RFK Racing. He opened the I Promise School, which is at full capacity with third to eighth-graders, four years ago in a partnership with his family foundation and Akron City Schools, aiming to support kids facing the same problems he had during a challenging childhood.

Before the race, James wished Buescher luck on Twitter and celebrated Bromsey’s experience.

“For James to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at the track is amazing,” James said. “He’s an incredible kid with a love for racing. We wanted to show him that anything is possible when you go out and chase your dreams. And with the No. 17 car representing all of us, we want all the kids from Akron to know that nothing is out of reach for them.”

Did a day at the track inspire Bromsey to someday become a NASCAR driver?

“I’ll stick to the soap box derby,” he said, with a grin.

Felix Rosenqvist clarifies contract situation with McLaren

Jenna Fryer

AP Auto Racing Writer

The strange motorsports silly season has knocked IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist into limbo, with the Swede now desperately trying to hold onto his current seat and avoid being shipped to McLaren Racing’s new Formula E team.

McLaren and Rosenqvist said in June they’d agreed to a deal in which Rosenqvist would either return in 2023 to IndyCar or be the key piece when it launches its FE team next season. But as Rosenqvist’s performance has improved, his desire to remain in IndyCar has clouded his future.

He’s now snagged in the fight between Chip Ganassi Racing and IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who wants to leave Ganassi to move to the McLaren family next season. Ganassi is suing to stop the move.

Should Palou become available, Rosenqvist would be squeezed out of Arrow McLaren SP’s three-car IndyCar lineup. Palou would join Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi in IndyCar, and likely be a reserve driver for the Formula One team.

The drama intensified last weekend at Nashville amid speculation Rosenqvist was looking for an open 2023 seat in the IndyCar paddock. In a statement provided Tuesday to The Associated Press, the 30-year-old said a report suggesting he did not have a McLaren contract past this season “is not true. I do.”

McLaren holds an option on Rosenqvist in IndyCar that the team is likely holding until it has a resolution on Palou. In the meantime, Rosenqvist has not signed a contract to race in Formula E for McLaren, but the team head Zak Brown told The AP he’d release Rosenqvist if he finds another ride.

“I have a great relationship with Zak Brown and McLaren and they have always been very transparent and fair with me,” Rosenqvist said in his statement. “I understand Zak has some tough business decisions to make and holds an option my services for next season. I stand by what we announced in June.

“However, since then, I feel I have found my form in IndyCar and have made my desire clear to Zak in recent weeks to remain in IndyCar.”

Rosenqvist moved to IndyCar from Formula E after two seasons to join Ganassi ahead of the 2018 season. He scored one win, three podiums and a pole in two seasons with Ganassi, then moved to McLaren in 2021 as a free agent.

He struggled in his first season with the new team in what Rosenqvist has called the worst year of his driving career. His rebound did not begin until a fourth-place finish in the Indianapolis 500 in May – and by that time Brown was already deep in discussions with Rosenqvist over a move to FE.

Rosenqvist now believes he has “unfinished business” in IndyCar.

“That doesn’t mean I’m not excited about Formula E as it is a great championship that I have competed in successfully,” he said in his statement. “I recognize there is a lot of speculation at the moment about many drivers and where they will be next season. All I want to do is focus on my IndyCar racing the balance of this year.

“Whatever my future holds I will decide with Zak.”

There are three races remaining in the IndyCar season, which resumes Aug. 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis. Rosenqvist has one podium, two poles and is ranked ninth in the IndyCar standings.