Saturday's motors: Bell close to home in Texas for start of NASCAR round of 12

Stephen Hawkins

Associated Press

Fort Worth, Texas – Christopher Bell has been one of the most consistent drivers in NASCAR’s playoffs this season, and now gets to start the next round close to home.

None of the playoff contenders won any of the three races that opened this postseason, a first for any round since the current format for determining the Cup champion began in 2014. But Bell was the only driver who finished in the top five each of those weeks, while Denny Hamlin, his teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, was a runner-up twice before a ninth-place finish.

After cutting four drivers from the playoff field, NASCAR opens the round of 12 on Sunday at the 1 1/2-mile Texas Motor Speedway. The Oklahoma native Bell looks at it as his home track, and he finished third there in each of the last two fall races during his first Cup seasons.

“It’s one of my best tracks, so it would have been nice to have it in the round of eight, but hopefully we can capitalize on that and get out of the first race of the round of 12 with a good points day, if not a race win,” said Bell, who is seventh in the standings. “My like of the race track probably comes from my results there.”

Joey Logano, who is second in the standings behind Chase Ellliott, called Texas the most important race for contenders. Talladega Speedway and The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway are other two tracks in this round before four more drivers are eliminated from championship consideration.

“This is a week where you’ve just got to look at the max amount of points you can possibly get,” Logano said. “You have a bad race here, then you’ve got to maybe be more aggressive at Talladega, which ups your chances of wrecking and it just kind of gets a tricky spot. … This race becomes important because that race is in this round.”

Bell was the only driver who clinched a berth into the second round before last weekend’s race at Bristol. His three top-five finishes made him the points leader before the reset for the round of 12. With only one win and four stage wins this year, he had only 13 playoff points to add to the 3,000 each advancing driver got.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to cash in on a bunch of bonus points in the regular season, which hinders our chances of getting to the final four. But I think we absolutely have the speed to do it,” Bell said. “I’ve believed all year long that we had speed and potential to do this, and now we’re finally showcasing it.”

The points reset put Chase Elliott, with 40 playoff points through four race wins and five stage wins, back at the top of the standings. Elliott finished last in the 36-car field in the playoff-opening Southern 500 at Darlington because of suspension damage from an early accident, but ended that round with a runner-up finish at Bristol.

Ross Chastain is third in the standings, ahead of defending Cup champion Kyle Larson, William Byron, Hamlin, Bell and Ryan Blaney. Starting below the next cutoff are Chase Briscoe. Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric.

Keselowski wins pole

Brad Keselowski has his first pole as an owner-driver at NASCAR’s highest level, a week after RFK Racing’s other car went to Victory Lane.

While never in playoff contention after joining a rebranded team with longtime owner Jack Roush this season, 2012 Cup champion Keselowski had a qualifying lap of 189.99 mph on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. It came a week after he got his first stage win of the season at Bristol, where RKF driver Chris Buescher won the race.

After non-playoff drivers won the first three races of the postseason, Keselowski starts in front Sunday in the race that will start NASCAR’s round of 12 .

Joey Logano, who is second in the standings, will start on the front row beside Keselowski after his lap of 188.05 mph. Playoff contender William Byron starts third, while points leader Chase Elliott starts sixth. Buescher qualified 13th for the race at his hometown track.

“It’s been a whirlwind winning and Bristol with Chris and running up front, have some good moments there,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski had a successful career at Team Penske before joining Roush, who until last week hadn’t won a points-paying race since Daytona in 2017 when the team was called Roush Fenway.

“Super exciting time for me and for our company here at RFK with a lot of the progress we’ve made over the last few months, and now it’s actually starting to show up,” Keselowski said. “It’s been a painful journey, but a good one, so I’m proud of our lap.”

Gragson wins Xfinity race

Noah Gragson opened the NASCAR Xfinity playoffs by becoming the first driver in 39 years to win four races in a row, going to Victory Lane at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday after being just in front of a massive wreck that took out three playoff contenders.

The victory for Gragson locked up the first spot in the round of eight, with two more races to determine the other seven drivers that will advance with him. The Xfinity Series begins its playoffs with 12 drivers, instead of 16 like the Cup Series, so its postseason is one round shorter.

Sam Ard is the only other series driver to win four consecutive races. He did it in 1983, the second year of the NASCAR’s second-level circuit, while winning five of the last six races in the season that he had 10 wins overall.

It was the seventh win this season in the No. 9 Chevrolet for Gragson, who had already set a single-season record for most wins by a JR Motorsports driver. He has 12 career victories.

The top six finishers were all playoff contenders. Austin Hill was the runner-up in his Chevy and a spot ahead of Ty Gibbs, who came back from the back of the field after after having to start there because of unapproved adjustments on the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Stage two winner AJ Allmendinger, Riley Herbst and JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry were fourth through sixth, respectively.

Gragson was out in front on a restart with 84 laps left, and it was virtually four-wide coming out of Turn 1 in the corner, with Sheldon Creed low on the inside of the leader, and his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek on the outside.

Nemechek, the winner at Texas last fall but not in playoff contention, got loose and collected Allgaier to start a chain-reaction wreck. Defending Xfinity champion Daniel Hemric, the stage one winner, and polesitter Brandon Jones were the other playoff drivers that got caught up in the fracas.

Gragson led a race-high 85 of the 200 laps at the 1 1/2-mile track. Nemechek was in front 60 laps and Allmendinger 34.

Allmendinger is second in the playoff standinsg, 47 points behind Gragson. Gibbs, Hill, Berry, Allgaeir, Sam Mayer and Ryan Sieg round out the top eight. Herbst, Hemric, Jones and Jeremy Clements are outside the top eight.