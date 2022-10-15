Saturday's motors: Josh Berry wins first spot in Xfinity Series championship race

By Jenna Fryer

Associated Press

Las Vegas — Josh Berry became the first driver to take a spot in the Xfinity Series championship race, leading a 1-2-3 finish for JR Motorsports on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Berry’s win in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs guarantees his Chevrolet will run for the Xfinity title next month in the finale at Phoenix. There are three spots still open with races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway remaining to determine the championship four.

“We’ve had a tough couple weeks, couple months, but we knew that we could do this if we were at our best,” said Berry, who led 65 laps in winning for the third time this season but first since May at Charlotte.

“I can’t even put into words what this means. When we sat down at the beginning of this year, we knew this was going to be an opportunity for me. My goal is to make the championship four. I think if you do that, it’s a successful year, and I can’t believe we came here, locked ourselves in.”

It was the 500th victory for Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series.

Noah Gragson finished second at his home track and Justin Allgaier was third, but the JRM teammates briefly exchanged words on pit road after the race. Allgaier actually bumped into the back of Gragson’s car on pit road, but Gragson later said it was because Allgaier had lost his brakes.

AJ Allmendinger, winner of the last two Xfinity Series races, the regular-season champion and pole-sitter at Las Vegas, had to make a late pit stop for two loose wheels. It dropped Allmendinger two laps off the pace, he finished 22nd and is now below the cutline to advance into the championship finale.

“It’s just the way it goes. Everybody is trying hard,” Allmendinger said. “We win and lose as a team, it’s frustrating, so we’ve just got to move on. We’ve got to go with the mindset to just go out and win.”

Hailie Deegan finished 13th and on the lead lap in her Xfinity Series debut.

“It went pretty smooth. Just clean and nice,” said Deegan. “I was able to figure out what worked for me. It was wild just experiencing the whole thing.”

Reddick wins pole

Tyler Reddick is determined to close his tenure at Richard Childress Racing on a high note, and hours after announcing he’ll drive for 23XI Racing next season, won the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick, who said his Chevrolet was subpar in morning practice, rebounded for an electric lap at 184.603 mph to earn the top starting spot for the opening race of the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs.

It is the third pole of the season for Reddick, who also has three Cup wins but was eliminated from the playoffs in the opening round. He announced in July that he was moving to 23XI Racing in 2024 when his RCR contract ended, and team owner Richard Childress remained adamant that Reddick would be in one of his Chevrolets next season.

But RCR has since signed Kyle Busch and no longer needs Reddick to fulfill his contract. Kurt Busch, meanwhile, announced that the concussion he suffered in July has forced him to step away from full-time racing — opening the No. 45 Toyota for Reddick to move into a year early.

Austin Cindric, who was eliminated from the playoffs last week, qualified second for Sunday’s race in a Ford from Team Penske. He was 0.05 seconds slower than Reddick.

Playoff drivers took the next three spots with William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports qualifying third in a Chevrolet, followed by Penske drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

Christopher Bell, who won at Charlotte last Sunday to advance into the third round of the playoffs, qualified seventh in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing was 11th, Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing qualified 16th, Chase Elliott of Hendrick was 20th and Denny Hamlin of JGR will start 31st, lowest of the eight remaining playoff drivers.