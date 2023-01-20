Tickets for Detroit Grand Prix, back in the streets for 2023, on sale Monday

Detroit — The Detroit Grand Prix is taking it to the city streets this year, and tickets go on sale Monday.

Race weekend is set for June 2-4, with grandstand tickets available for as low as $40 for Saturday, June 3, and $50 for Sunday, June 4. Multi-day ticket options are available, as well as specialty tickets for rooftop viewing, and VIP passes for areas such as the Corvette Car Corral, Pit Lane Suites and Turn 3 Club.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. Monday, and are available at DetroitGP.com.

Race organizers say, between presales and ticket renewals, sales are trending 75% ahead of last year at this point, as the race returns to the city streets of downtown Detroit for the first time since 1991. For three decades, the race took place on Bell Isle.

“We are so proud to bring the Grand Prix back to its original home on the streets of downtown Detroit in 2023,” Michael Montri, president of the Detroit Grand Prix, said in a statement. “The Detroit Grand Prix began on the streets of the city in 1982 and for the first time since 1991, the event will be back Downtown this summer bringing excitement, energy, international attention and economic benefit to the city and its local businesses.

"We want to capture that renewed enthusiasm and passion for the city and the Grand Prix with a new look and feel that will carry this event forward and down new roads.”

By moving the race downtown, there also will be several viewing areas that will be free for fans, including viewing platforms along the main drag on Jefferson Avenue.

The 1.7-mile track will include the Jefferson straightaway and nine turns, taking drivers past some of the city's notable landmarks, like the Spirit of Detroit statue, the Joe Louis "Fist," Hart Plaza, the Riverwalk and the GM Renaissance Center.

This week, race organizers also unveiled a new race logo that pays homage to the race's new location, and prominently features the Spirit of Detroit, along with logos of chief sponsors Chevrolet and Lear.

The Detroit Grand Prix, being held on its traditional weekend, just after the Indy 500, is one of the annual highlights of the area's summer sports schedule, along with the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic, set for June 29 through July 2 at Detroit Golf Club. Those tickets are expected to go on sale in March.

