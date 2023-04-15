Saturday's motors: Nemechek wins Xfinity race, Preece on pole for Cup race

By Steve Reed

Associated Press

Martinsville, Va. – John Hunter Nemechek held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway to secure his second win of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Nemechek dominated the race, leading 198 of the 250 laps at the paperclip-shaped half-mile racetrack.

Smith finished second, followed by Cole Custer, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones.

The only real drama came when Nemechek set the back of the car on fire during a lengthy burnout after crossing the finish line, forcing workers to use fire extinguishers. The fire left burn marks on the racetrack.

“I can't say enough about this team,” Nemechek said of his fourth career Xfinity Series win. “If you would have asked me yesterday, I would have said we were a 10th-place team. But our guys really made some great adjustments.”

No Cup Series drivers participated because it was a Dash for Cash race, which Nemechek was eligible for and cashed in on winning $100,000.

Nemechek and his No. 20 Toyota were strong from the start in his first Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.

He started on the front row alongside the polesitter Custer, but made it known right away he had the car to beat, taking the lead on the sixth lap and going on to become the first Xfinity Series driver to win the first two stages at Martinsville, leading 74 of the first 120 laps.

Four of the last seven short track races had ended on last lap passes, but not this one.

Nemechek was too dominant.

Justin Allgaier, running on old tires, stayed on the track during a late caution to take the lead. But Nemechek quickly ran him down on the restart with 32 laps to go after getting four new tires during a pit stop.

After another caution, Nemechek drove away from Custer on a restart with 18 laps to go and was never challenged again.

Nemechek now has seven top-10 finishes this season.

There have been 12 different winners in the last 12 years at the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.

Cup qualifying

Ryan Preece put his No. 41 Ford on the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, capping a strong day of qualifying for Stewart-Haas Racing.

All four SHR cars qualified in the top seven on Saturday.

Daniel Suarez and Preece’s teammate, Aric Almirola, were tied for the best qualifying lap before Preece took the half-mile track last among the top-10 drivers in the final round and zipped around the paperclip-shaped course in 94.78 mph, besting the effort of 94.298 shared by Suarez and Almirola.

Because Saurez's team has the edge in car owner points over Almirola, he'll start second ahead of Almirola in third.

Chase Briscoe, also of SHR, qualified fourth, followed by Martin Truex Jr. Tyler Reddick will start sixth and SHR's Kevin Harvick seventh, with William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Chris Buescher rounding out the top 10.

Qualifying didn’t go all that well for fan favorite Chase Elliott, who is returning from a six-week absence after suffering a broken leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado. He will start 24th after brushing the wall on his second lap of qualifying.

Preece has not started higher than eighth place this season and has not finished better than 10th. He said he feels as if he and his SHR teammates have a strong chance to win Sunday.

“You guys see it, how important track position is nowadays, and whether you have control of the race or track position, you can't give it up because it is so, so difficult to pass," Preece said. “So from a company standpoint, it certainly makes us all very optimistic about Sunday. We can be smart and all have good days. And I think it shows that our short track program is really good.”

Added Briscoe: “A really good start to the weekend for the company as a whole to have all four cars in the top 10 is something that we haven’t been able to say in a really long time. We know the short tracks are where we need to capitalize, and I think this is a great way to start the weekend.”

The 32-year-old Preece won his first Modified race at Martinsville, so he feels comfortable here.

"It is a place that suits my style," Preece said.

The only other time Preece started on the pole was in 2020, at the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway. But that was because of a field inversion based on the previous week's results.

Elliott's return to racing didn't get off to a great start. He hasn’t raced since finishing second at Fontana on Feb. 26.

“It actually felt pretty good," Elliott said. “I had an abysmal qualifying lap, but I can't blame my leg on that one. I had a pretty good last and then messed up.”

He then quipped, "Judging off of practice, starting in the back is going to be a lot of fun.”

NASCAR points leader Christopher Bell, who won last week's short track race at Bristol Motor Speedway, will start 22nd.

IndyCar

Kyle Kirkwood won the first pole of his IndyCar career on Saturday with a flying fast lap around the downtown streets of Long Beach, California – giving the series three different pole winners through the first three races of the season.

The Andretti Autosport crew erupted in celebration when Kirkwood, a 24-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, returned to his pit stall. He was immediately congratulated by teammate Romain Grosjean and team owner Michael Andretti.

Kirkwood, in his second season of IndyCar, will lead the field to green Sunday in the most prestigious street course race in the United States.

“I am just ecstatic at the moment,” Kirkwood said. “I couldn't be happier with this, the third weekend with the team.”

Kirkwood was part of the Andretti development system but after winning the Lights championship in 2021 had to leave the organization because it didn't have an IndyCar seat for him to be promoted. So he spent last year with AJ Foyt Racing until Andretti could bring him back this season as the replacement for Alexander Rossi.

“He's the real deal, I can tell you,” Andretti said. “He's been a pleasure on the team, we really enjoy him.”

Andretti two weeks ago made a strategist change for Kirkwood and Colton Herta, swapping team leaders ahead of the race at Texas Motor Speedway. Kirkwood was given Bryan Herta, Colton's father, who has guided two different drivers to Indianapolis 500 wins.

“Right now it's working out really well,” Andretti said. “Bryan being on his radio will be a lot more beneficial for Kyle and the organization. He's great for a young driver and he helped Colton when he started out. We just felt it was better for the team.”

Marcus Ericsson, winner of the season-opening race, qualified second for Chip Ganassi Racing and was followed by Grosjean. Ganassi drivers Alex Palou and Scott Dixon qualified fourth and fifth as Honda drivers took the top five spots.

Pato O'Ward, the IndyCar points leader after back-to-back runner-up finishes to start the season, qualified sixth and was the only Chevrolet to advance into the “Fast Six” round. O'Ward had dominated every session until the final round of qualifying, when he seemed to lock his tires and fell out of pole-winning contention.

No Team Penske cars advanced into the Fast Six round of qualifying. Will Power was eliminated in the first round, Scott McLaughlin was eliminated in the second round and defending race winner Josef Newgarden was bounced in the final minute of the third round.

Newgarden will start eighth on Sunday.

Also knocked out of the third session was Colton Herta, who won at Long Beach in 2021 and dominated the weekend last year until he crashed out of the race.