IndyCar drivers adjust to 'bumpy, tight' course on downtown streets

Detroit — The NTT IndyCar drivers took their first spin around the challenging new 1.7-mile, 10-turn course on the streets of downtown Detroit on Friday.

The drivers did their work in simulators to prepare them for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix — the first time racing returned to the streets of Detroit since 1991 — but actually getting the real feel in their racing machines is quite another thing.

Andretti Autosport driver Romain Grosjean felt things could get interesting with the bumpy track and low-speed corners, which were very narrow in some areas.

More: Guide to the Detroit Grand Prix: Everything you need to know

Turn 3, the hairpin turn at end of Jefferson Avenue, was a challenge, as were other areas on the track that could lead to a caution-filled 100-lap race come Sunday.

Drivers were trying different lines down the long 0.7-mile straightaway on Jefferson Avenue to avoid bumps and exploring different braking markers heading into corners, often ending in the run-off area to avoid possible accidents which would end their days.

Pato O’Ward, driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren, had the fastest lap with a time of 1:03.077 and an average speed of 93.855 mph during his 33 laps in the 1½ hour session with track temperature at 120 degrees.

The 24-year-old O’Ward found himself on the run-offs on several occasions, trying to find the maximum speed from his car, again, without costing him his machine.

O’Ward was followed by Scott Dixon’s No. 9 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing (1:03.175), Alexander Rossi’s No. 7 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren (1:03.363), Kyle Kirkwood’s No. 27 for Andretti Autosport (1:03.514) and Alex Palou’s No. 10 Honda for Ganassi Racing (1:03.638).

The drivers will have another practice Saturday morning before qualifying later in the afternoon.

“It’s definitely a unique track. I think it has a lot of characteristics from the street courses that we go to in terms of pavement and turn type of corners,” said O’Ward, who won on Belle Isle in 2021 and finished fifth on the island last year. “I think the pit corner will be something to look out for in both qualifying, like impeding or something like that. It definitely gets you out of place if someone gets sent there while you’re on a flyer, so it’s a work in progress.”

Grosjean locked up his brakes heading into Turn 1 when someone came out of the pits, with the driver exiting the pits not seeing the oncoming traffic.

Grosjean struggled (23rd in the 27-car field at 1:05.522) while his teammates Kirkwood and Colton Herta (eighth, 1:03.754) had strong runs.

There were no big wrecks Friday despite multiple cars tapping the wall, including Team Penske’s Will Power, who posted the seventh-fastest time (1:03.743).

“There was obviously less carnage than I expected. I think there were a lot of people that went off on the run-offs, but no one actually hit the wall, I don’t think, which actually surprised me,” Kirkwood said. “It was pretty good, quite a bit less grip than I think everyone expected. Maybe a little bit more bumpy down into Turn 3 than everyone expected.”

And on that Turn 3 coming off that 0.7-mile straightaway down Jefferson Avenue where drivers are piloting their machines at more than 180 mph?

“Because it’s such a tight radius corner as it is, the radius that you’re cutting is not going to be good. Everyone will, I imagine, try to get through there single file, but that’s really never the case, right?” Kirkwood said. “It still creates passing opportunities but not as much as what it looks like when you first walk the track. It’s strange because it’s such a long brake zone, so you kind of lose feel of how close you’re getting to the corner almost.

“It’s a bit strange, but that’s just due to the surface of the track because it’s so bumpy heading down into there (Turn 3). You’re like playing with the brake pedal the entire way through there just so you don’t lock up or the car jumps on you in the middle of the brake zone.”

Kirkwood, 24, is in his first year with Andretti, earning his first career win on the street course at Long Beach.

When asked where there will be opportunities to pass in Sunday’s race, Kirkwood replied: “You can pass into (Turn) 1, you can pass into 8, maybe into 5, but you’re not going to be able to go double file through there (Turn 3). I think the outside guy is going to go into the wall.”

Palou, 26, is the points leader with a win in the Indy Grand Prix.

“It’s very, very bumpy. It’s very tight, maybe too tight for our cars, but it’s the same for everybody,” said Palou, the 2021 series champion. “Turn 1, last corner, they are really challenging, but it’s the same for everybody.”

Team Penske driver and Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden was 15th fastest (1:04.437).

Saturday will be a busy day at the track with the 9 a.m. IndyCar practice, followed by the INDY NXT Race No. 1 at noon, IndyCar qualifying at 1:15 p.m. and the Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at 4:10 p.m.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com