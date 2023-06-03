Saturday's motor sports: LaJoie gets long-awaited Hendrick Motorsports shot in Cup Series

By Dave Skretta

Madison, Ill. — Corey LaJoie is finally getting a chance to drive for Hendrick Motorsports this week.

He wanted so badly to drive for the team a few years ago, that when it became common knowledge Jimmie Johnson was retiring as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, LaJoie used his best cursive penmanship to write a letter to owner Rick Hendrick asking for the job.

It didn't work out then – Alex Bowman got the No. 48 car – but it may have laid the groundwork for this week.

When it appeared that Chase Elliott would be punished for his intentional wreck of Denny Hamlin at Charlotte, the team put LaJoie on standby. And when the one-race suspension was handed down, taking NASCAR's most popular driver out of the No. 9 car for Sunday's race at World Wide Technology Raceway, LaJoie finally got the call he'd long sought.

“I missed the call,” he said, by way of clarification. Turns out he fell asleep early. But at least Hendrick left a message.

“He was like, ‘Hey Corey, it’s Rick Hendrick here. Just wanted to thank you for filling in under these circumstances. I appreciate the help and I know you'll do a good job,'” LaJoie said Saturday. "I feel like it's a video game. You start your career mode on the bottom team, and you get called up to the next team and the next team, and then you get the call-up from Mr. Hendrick.

“That's how I felt,” LaJoie said. “I was laying in bed and I told my wife, ‘My life is like a video game right now.’”

Elliott, who popped into the St. Louis area for some fan events this week, denied deliberately hooking the rear of Hamlin's car during the rain-rescheduled Charlotte race on Monday. Hamlin countered by posting a stream of data on social media backing up his claims, then pointed out that Bubba Wallace – who drives the car Hamlin owns with 23XI Racing – was suspended last year for deliberately hooking Kyle Larson during a race in Las Vegas.

“You never want to see Chase out of a car by any means,” Bowman said, “but I understand why NASCAR has got to be consistent with things, and then also excited to see how Corey does. It's a big opportunity for him.”

LoJoie was hired by Spire Motorsports – which will have Carson Hocevar in its No. 7 on Sunday – when he didn't get the No. 48 ride a couple of years ago. The team has steadily improved thanks in part to a working relationship with Hendrick Motorsports, and LaJoie was fourth earlier this year in Phoenix and has two other top-15 runs.

He knows expectations are greater with Hendrick, though, where his father Randy made nine starts some 25 years ago.

That was evident in a talk he had with Spire owner Jeff Dickerson.

“Jeff called and was like, ‘Hey, it’s happening,'" LaJoie said. “There was a lot of self-doubt that crept in that night, like, ‘Can you do it?’ Put up or shut up.' You're wrestling around, wrestling these emotions of like, scared and nervous. And Wednesday morning you wake up, you walk into the shop and the first five minutes, you notice like, the collective focus of that group. Their goal is to win races and championships. You walk through the lobby, you know why they are so successful.

“I texted Dickerson and said, ‘I can’t believe Spire and Hendrick race in the same series. We're closer to a good truck team,'” LaJoie added. “It's definitely a cool opportunity to this week be one of the goliaths sitting in one.”

Blaney on front row

Ryan Blaney isn't slowing down now that he's finally reached victory lane again.

After snapping his 59-race winless streak by holding off William Byron to win the rescheduled Coca-Cola 600 on Monday, Blaney put his No. 12 Ford on the front row to start the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway.

He was less than a hundredth of a second behind pole sitter Kyle Busch in qualifying Saturday.

“It's been satisfying not having to answer, ‘When are you going to win again?’” admitted Blaney, whose victory gave team owner Roger Penske a Memorial Day weekend sweep following Josef Newgarden's victory in the Indianapolis 500.

“When they won," Blaney said, "it was like a big pressure on us – ‘We’ve got to get this done.' I didn't know a sweep had never been done before. It was cool to be a part of it, cool to be part of the job and completing the sweep. I was able to call (Penske) Monday night around midnight, they were on the plane headed back to Michigan after the Indy banquet, and they were really excited. They were at the banquet and had their phones under the table watching the end of the race.”

Blaney turned the fastest lap during first qualifying runs on a brutally hot Saturday morning just outside St. Louis. But he didn't quite replicate it in the pole shootout: Busch had a lap of 137.187 mph while Blaney had a lap of 137.153 mph.

Busch's pole came about 12 hours after his family's winning night at Doe Run Raceway. Busch won in an outlaw winged micro sprint car at the dirt track about an hour south in Missouri, while his son Brexton won in his junior sprint.

“Being able to get a pole here with Richard Childress Racing and Team Chevy and everybody with this No. 8 car is great for us, and we'll try to get some momentum rolling,” said Busch, who battled with winner Joey Logano in the Cup Series' debut at World Wide Technology Raceway a year ago. “Just excited to have the guys pumped up and raring to go.”

Denny Hamlin qualified third, Kevin Harvick was fourth and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five.

Hamlin said he was still feeling sore after his wreck Monday night by Chase Elliott, who was handed a one-race suspension by NASCAR for the intentional hooking maneuver. Hamlin said it was one of the hardest hits that any Joe Gibbs Racing driver has experienced in the Next Gen car, right along with his Dayton wreck last August.

“I told my team all this did was remind me, you know, that I'm not built for these types of impacts. Many of them in a row, that's for sure,” said Hamlin, who had a compression fracture in his back from a 2013 wreck and a history of chronic back pain. “It was certainly a tough week. I don't want to do many more of these, that's for sure.”

A sellout crowd of about 60,000 is expected Sunday for the second trip by NASCAR's top series to the St. Louis area. But with temperatures expected to hit the mid-90s by the afternoon start, it could be a grueling day for drivers and fans alike.

“It might be a little tough to pass,” Busch said. “I hope I'm wrong and it widens out and we can have a good show for these fans that are coming out to pack the house and sit in this heat.”

Custer wins Xfinity

Cole Custer pulled into the lead after a late caution for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win this season on the road course at Portland International Raceway in Oregon.

Custer earned his 11th overall victory on the series in the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford, besting Justin Allgaier by .142 seconds on Saturday. Custer pulled ahead on the overtime restart after a caution for debris on the track with three laps to go.

“Man, I'm just so happy. I've never won a road course race before,” Custer said. “I’ve been so close so many times and it’s just awesome to win this thing.”

Allgaier led for most of the third stage after winning last week's rain-delayed race in Charlotte in the No. 7 Brandt Chevrolet.

Saturday’s 75-lap race on the 12-turn road course north of downtown Portland was run under a clear sky in temperatures hovering near 80.

It was the second year the Xfinity Series – a step below the NASCAR Cup – has come to Portland. Last year A.J. Allmendinger won in frequent downpours, crossing the finish line 2.879 seconds in front of Myatt Snider.

Now full-time on NASCAR’s Cup series, Allmendinger did not return to defend his title on the 1.97-mile course north of downtown Portland.

Sheldon Creed won the pole in the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet with a lap of 95.694 mph in qualifying on Saturday morning. It was his first career Xfinity series pole. Creed was knocked out of last year’s race in the final stage after a multicar crash at Turn 1.

Custer also qualified for the front row with a lap of 95.398 mph, but was sent to the back at the start because of adjustments.

Sammy Smith had to pit after the first lap because his No. 18 Toyota got stuck in second gear. Chandler Smith spun out on the first lap after contact with Connor Mosack and had to pit early. There was no caution.

The first caution came out on the 18th lap when Stefan Parsons' No. 07 Chevrolet had engine failure. Then Daniel Hemric's No. 11 Chevrolet caught on fire under caution. After repairs were made on his car, Hemric returned to the track to help him prepare for next week's road course race at Sonoma.

“Very rare to have something like that happen,” Hemric said.

John Hunter Nemechek, the points leader going into the race, took over the lead out of the caution, but Creed overcame him on the last corner to win the first stage. It was his second stage win of the year.

With two laps to go in the second stage, Creed spun off after contact to Nemechek and Custer, who climbed from all the way in the back, took over Nemechek to win the stage.

But Custer went off the course on the restart, and Allgaier took the lead to start the final stage.

There was a caution with eight laps left when Riley Herbst's engine caught fire. Allgaier held the lead at the restart, but Creed moved into second ahead of Custer and Parker Kligerman.

The NASCAR Cup series was in Madison, Illinois, for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300.