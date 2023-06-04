Alex Palou holds on to win Detroit Grand Prix

Detroit — Alex Palou won the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Sunday afternoon with the race being run on the streets of downtown Detroit for the first time in 32 years.

Palou, the 2021 NTT IndyCar series champion, entered the day as the points leader. He won the pole, then led 74 of 100 laps on the challenging 1.7-mile, nine-turn street course which was bumpy and tight with low-speed turns.

Palou won the race by a 1.18 margin in his No. 10 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing over Will Power in his No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet with Felix Rosenqvist finishing third.

Palou had to hold off the field during several restarts during the last half of the race, including one with five laps remaining.

Scott Dixon finished fourth, followed by Alexander Rossi.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.