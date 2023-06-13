Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix brings in 150,000 fans, viewed well on TV

Roger Penske brought the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix back to downtown Detroit for the first time in 32 years earlier this month and was thrilled with what he witnessed.

Well, Penske had the right to be, with the results and analysis of the INDYCAR weekend held back on June 2-4 and the race won by Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing.

“I thought it was a great weekend for Detroit and a great weekend overall for INDYCAR,” said Penske, who owns Team Penske, with its driver, Will Power, finishing second in the race and Josef Newgarden, who won last month’s Indy 500. “(Race Chairman) Bud Denker, (general manager) Michael Montri and everyone on the Detroit Grand Prix team did an amazing job with the track, the overall presentation and really got the community involved and engaged.

“From all of the free access, to the boost in the local economy and the racing we saw on the track, this event was a home run. To me, this has quickly turned into one of the premier events on the NTT INDYCAR Series schedule and it is exciting to think about what the future holds for the Grand Prix back on the streets of Detroit.”

Race chairman Bud Denker said 189 passes took place on the nine-turn, 1.7-mile street course, including 142 for position.

The report stated that nearly 150,000 fans were in attendance during the weekend, including sold-out grandstands on Sunday, the day of the IndyCar race. Race officials have said the event at Belle Isle drew an average of 95,000 fans.

In addition to the paid attendance, the race to downtown return allowed half the track to be viewed free, including the areas at Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza, the Detroit Riverwalk and all along Jefferson Avenue.

According to the Nielsen ratings, the IndyCar race had a total audience delivery (TAD) of 1.098 million viewers across television, digital and out-of-home viewing. With the race televised on NBC and streamed live on Peacock, that total represents an increase of 179% from the 2022 TAD in Detroit when the final INDYCAR race was held on Belle Isle.

Nielsen reported that the IndyCar race drew a .65 national household rating, the second-largest rating for the event since 2014 and 40% above the five-year average.