Saturday's motors: Cup Series drivers praise setup for Chicago street race

By Jay Cohen

Associated Press

Chicago – Before NASCAR raced in the Los Angeles Coliseum in 2022, Kevin Harvick thought it was going to be a disaster. It didn't take very long for the event to win him over.

Heading into the Cup Series' first street race, Harvick is keeping an open mind.

“Going through all these new types of events kind of changes your mindset to how you approach it,” he said, “because you see the enthusiasm, right, like you can feel it, you can see it.”

After months of hype and curiosity, the NASCAR Cup Series hits the streets of downtown Chicago on Sunday at the end of a big weekend for the sport that includes concerts and other entertainment.

The 12-turn, 2.2-mile course includes seven 90-degree turns. There are lots of ways to get into trouble, including manhole covers, and transitions from concrete to asphalt and back. Getting in and out of pit road in front of Buckingham Fountain could become an issue, and restarts also could be an adventure.

“It's obviously narrow in sections. I think that's going to be a hot topic of things to talk about,” said Chase Elliott, who is looking for his first win of the season. “I do think it's going to be difficult to pass once everybody gets up to pace come race time. But I hope that we're able to mix it up and do different things.”

As the drivers tested the course Saturday in practice and qualifying, and the Xfinity Series raced in The Loop 121, the noise from the stock-car engines rumbled past the skyscrapers around Grant Park. Smiling passersby on Michigan Avenue stopped and used their phones to record some of the action through a fence.

The spectacle of racing in downtown Chicago was exactly what NASCAR was hoping to create when it agreed to a three-year contract with the city and announced the event a year ago.

“I think they told us that over 80% of the fans here this weekend will be people who have never watched a NASCAR race,” Harvick said. “If you’re gonna grow the sport, you’re gonna have to do stuff like this.”

The inaugural Cup Series street race returns NASCAR to a coveted market in its 75th season. It ran 19 Cup races at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, a 45-mile drive from downtown, but it pulled out four years ago.

NASCAR is hoping the change in location will help attract new fans, both in person and with the NBC broadcast. But moving downtown puts its drivers on a bumpy course with little room for error, and a crash in a narrow area could cause a pileup in a hurry.

“I think the biggest thing is just figuring out your braking marks and where you can go a little bit harder than other places, just because of the bumps and the different pavements and concrete,” Martin Truex Jr. said. “That's the biggest thing.”

HISTORY

The Chicago Street Race is the 177th different track for the NASCAR Cup Series. It's also NASCAR's 100th race in Illinois.

It's a return to downtown Chicago after the Cup Series stopped at Soldier Field in 1956. That race was won by Hall of Famer Fireball Roberts in a Pete DePaolo Ford.

Resetting

Truex is on top of the Cup Series standings with 576 points, followed by William Byron and Ross Chastain with 558 points apiece. Bell and Kyle Busch close out the top five.

The top 16 in the standings make the playoffs. Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suárez occupy the last five postseason spots at the moment, but they are all looking for their first win of the season.

Odds and ends

Kyle Larson is the 5-1 favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Kyle Busch at 6-1 and Truex at 7-1. … Road course success could carry over to the street track in Chicago. Elliott is NASCAR’s active leader with seven career road course wins, followed by Truex with five. Tyler Reddick won at Austin and Truex finished first at Sonoma in the Cup Series' two road course races so far this season.

Cup qualifying

Denny Hamlin won the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series' first street race, edging Tyler Reddick on the challenging course in downtown Chicago.

Hamlin led the way for the race Sunday with a lap of 88.435 seconds at an average speed of 89.557 mph on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course. It's his third pole of the season and No. 39 for his career.

“It was just a great day,” said Hamlin, who is looking for his 50th Cup Series win. "Probably my single best day at the race track in all of my career for sure.”

Reddick was second at 88.479 seconds, followed by Shane van Gisbergen in his first NASCAR event and Christopher Bell. Daniel Suárez rounded out the top five in 89.322 seconds.

With Hamlin, Reddick and Bell, Toyota had three of the top four cars. Hamlin and Bell are teammates on Joe Gibbs Racing, and van Gisbergen and Suárez drive for Trackhouse Racing.

“The track's got a lot of grip,” Reddick said. "It has a lot of character in a lot of areas, but it has a lot of grip. It really does, and the Next Gen car has had a lot of grip a lot of the road courses.

“So it's honestly a lot of fun. There's some really tricky areas that are really going to be stressful for the Xfinity drivers and the Cup drivers tomorrow. We'll just see how it goes.”

Reddick races for 23XI Racing, which is owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan – someone who knows a lot about success in Chicago. Jordan won six NBA titles with the Bulls during his Hall of Fame career.

“He’s pumped up whether we’re performing well at North Wilkesboro or we’re here in Chicago, honestly," Hamlin said. “It is a big city for him. He’s obviously did a lot for this city and this city did a ton for him.”

The 34-year-old van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion, is the latest international driver to try NASCAR’s top series as part of Trackhouse's Project 91. The goal for the team is expanding its global reach.

“I got a bit to learn,” said van Gisbergen, a New Zealand native. “I was learning every lap, trying to push, and yeah, it was a lot of fun.”

IndyCar qualifying

Graham Rahal is back on the front row for an IndyCar race for the first time in four years.

The son of 1986 Indy 500 winner and team owner Bobby Rahal nearly landed the pole at Mid-Ohio on Saturday, getting edged in the final seconds by Colton Herta, the last car remaining in the final six-minute round of qualifying. Herta posted a lap of 1 minute, 6.3096 seconds while Rahal stopped the clock in 1:06.3528 to cap a dominant performance by the Honda teams.

Each of the six teams that made the final round of qualifying had Honda engines.

“It's a great time to get the Fifth Third Bank car up front and running well,” said Rahal, whose struggles this season – including a failure to land his Rahal Letterman Lanigan car in the Indianapolis 500 – have left his future with the team in question.

“We've got a lot of laps tomorrow to keep it there,” Rahal said. “I'm so proud of everybody at RLL, the 15 car of course. Everybody has done an amazing job, keeping their heads down amidst a tough season.”

It was a banner day for the Rahal team, which also landed Christian Lundgaard in the final round. He will start fifth on Sunday.

Even faster than the Rahal cars were those from Andretti Autosport, which got a second consecutive pole from Herta after his quick lap at Road America and will have Kyle Kirkwood starting right behind him on the grid.

“He just drove super well and definitely put in a really good lap there,” Kirkwood said of his teammate, who is searching for his first win since the road course at Indianapolis last year. “You couldn't ask for better starting positions, to be honest. A front row lockout is great, but one and three is great here, being on the inside for Turn 1.”

Herta won from the pole at Mid-Ohio when it hosted a doubleheader in 2020.

Alex Palou qualified fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing as the series points leader seeks his fourth win in the last five races.

Some big names failed to make it out of the first qualifying round, including Pato O'Ward, who had been near the top of the speed charts in practice but spun into the grass on his run. Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi also failed to advance.

Newgarden's teammates with Team Penske, Will Power and Scott McLaughlin, were the fastest among those that failed to make the six-car final round. They had a chance to bump Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon but came up short.

“I had some of my best laps of the weekend. We just missed,” McLaughlin said. “It's IndyCar. It's so tight. We'll work. We can win from eighth. Me and Will are the first couple of Chevys and we'll go from there.”

Formula One

Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his dominant form by winning the sprint from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday to extend his championship lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 70 points.

The closest Verstappen came to losing his grip on the race was when Perez overtook him at the start and they almost bumped into each other when jostling for position into the corner. Verstappen was clearly annoyed by the incident immediately after the race and complained about it on team radio, but downplayed it later and said the two teammates had already cleared the air.

“We don't need to make this a big story, you know? It's what happens sometimes. We talk about it, we clear it, and that's fine. That's how human beings work. Sometimes you question, you answer, you solve it,” he said, before adding in a lighthearted tone. “You don't need to write a whole article about it … I hope. Or maybe you can, to get the clicks.”

It was Verstappen's fifth straight win when including the past four Grand Prix races. Verstappen starts the full race from pole position on Sunday, when he will aim for a 42nd career GP win to move one ahead of the late Ayrton Senna and stand alone in fifth place on F1's all-time list of winners.

Verstappen collected eight points in the sprint – which he also won here last year – and Perez got seven for finishing second. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. collected six points with third place in the 24-lap sprint.

It was a welcome boost for Perez following a dip in form. Since earning his second victory of the season at the Azerbaijan GP in late April and following up with second place at the Miami GP to maintain his title push, he has drifted away after finishing 16th, fourth and sixth.

“I mean I haven't lost it (my confidence), from winning races to all of a sudden being a very bad driver,” the 33-year-old Mexican driver said. “I know that I've had a rough period. Many drivers have had that, but it seems to be even bigger when a Red Bull driver has it.”

Aston Martin's Lance stroll took fourth place (five points) ahead of teammate Fernando Alonso (four points), Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg (three points), Alpine's Esteban Ocon (two) and Mercedes driver George Russell (one).

In wet and rainy conditions at the Spielberg track, Perez jumped past Verstappen at the start.

“The start wasn’t ideal," Verstappen said. “A bit of wheel spin.”

After Verstappen and Perez almost collided, Perez then dropped back to third behind Hulkenberg and Verstappen, who regained the lead.

“We could have had a really big shunt,” Verstappen said over team radio of the near miss with Perez. “We need to have a chat about that.”

They did just that, clearing the air moments after climbing out of their cars.

With the track drying up, Russell was the first to change his wet-weather tires for quicker ones on Lap 16, followed by teammate Lewis Hamilton and Hulkenberg.

Leclerc, who started from ninth after being given a three-place grid penalty, moved onto medium tires late on but placed 12th.

Verstappen also qualified for the sprint in first place.

The shortened qualifying format – known in F1 as the “sprint shootout” – set the grid for the sprint race, where Hamilton started from 18th place after being knocked out of the first part of qualifying. Hamilton looked pensive as he walked back through the paddock to rejoin his Mercedes garage.

He placed 10th in the sprint. The Austrian GP is the second of six F1 events with a format featuring a sprint race on the Saturday. Perez won the season's first sprint in Azerbaijan.

Verstappen and other drivers were annoyed with the race stewards on Friday for being too strict about staying within track limits during qualifying for Sunday’s race, where Verstappen starts from the the pole ahead of Leclerc and Sainz.

FERNLEY TRIBUTES

F1 president Stefano Domenicali has paid tribute to Bob Fernley, the former deputy team principal of Force India, who died at the age of 70. His death was announced by F1 on Friday night. No further details were given.

“He was such an important part of Formula 1 and his love and passion for the sport will live forever,” Domenicali said.

Fernley worked briefly with McLaren as president of its Indianapolis 500 return project until he was fired in 2019 when Fernando Alonso failed to qualify. He replaced Domenicali as chairman of the FIA’s single-seater Commission from 2020 to 2022.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, who joined Force India in 2017, called Fernley “a great person and leader” on Twitter.

Fernley left the team when it was sold to the Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll in August 2018. Stroll changed the team’s name first to Racing Point and then Aston Martin.