Saturday's motors: Thanks to DQ, Elliott tries to defend NASCAR win at Pocono earned without leading a lap

By Dan Gelston

Associated Press

Long Pond, Pa. – Chase Elliott had just landed from the plane ride back from Pocono when texts started coming in from friends congratulating him on his latest NASCAR victory.

Hold up.

What victory?

“No, we ran third,” Elliott said he replied.

Finished third, yes – but won the Pocono race, all because of a bizarre disqualification that stripped Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch of their 1-2 finishes and sent Elliott to victory last year.

And he never led a lap.

Hamlin was the first disqualified Cup winner since April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis’ victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank.

The NASCAR inspection team found issues in both JGR Toyotas that affected the aerodynamics and tossed out the finish.

Hamlin’s win gave him the career lead – for a few hours, at least – at Pocono with seven. Hamlin’s young daughter burst into tears of joy and he sent her to retrieve the checkered flag. Taylor Hamlin clutched the flag as she slid through the passenger’s side window and took a victory lap around Pocono with dad at the wheel.

Taylor Hamlin still owns the flag.

As for the winner’s prize, Hamlin shipped the Eagle trophy to Elliott, perhaps the least prized one in his possession.

“I didn’t want to celebrate it, personally,” Elliott said. “That’s not how I want to win a race. We all want to go win them outright and make sure we feel like we earned it. We want to earn it every week.”

NASCAR’s decision reignited the debate on whether winners should have wins rescinded because of rules violations.

Winning teams found in violation of the rules before 2019 were penalized with postrace fines, point deductions and/or suspensions. But drivers didn’t have victories taken away from them until then.

Busch said NASCAR’s decision was “a bit over the top” and used air quotes when he said the violation was blatant.

“Honestly if it was something missed, then that is the price we have to pay as a team. We win and we lose together,” Busch said. “So the cars have to be right, and more right now than ever because the rules and the infractions are just so stiff.”

When Hamlin was asked Saturday about his six Pocono wins, he quickly interjected “seven,” even though the record book says otherwise.

“I don't get too surprised about anything, but certainly that call at 8:15 p.m. (that he was DQ'd) was a surprising one,” Hamlin said.

Busch has moved on to Richard Childress Racing and has three wins this season. Hamlin was officially scored 35th in the race and did not win again the rest of 2022. He has one victory this season. Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR champion, had five wins last season but has yet to take the checkered flag this year. Elliott has missed seven races this season because of injuries and a suspension, putting him in position to have to win a race essentially to make the playoffs.

Elliott is not among the top 16 drivers in points. Pocono marked the first of six races left in NASCAR's version of the regular season that will set the playoff field.

“I think it has been in some ways enjoyable to find new challenges and kind of push yourself in different areas,” Elliott said. “It doesn’t really feel a ton different I guess than like a playoff run, like in the final 10 (races).”

Hamlin starts eighth on Sunday in the No. 11 Toyota and expects to contend for the record win that actually will count.

“I'm pretty optimistic that we can hopefully be part of the story when the day is over,” he said.

Truex's call

Martin Truex Jr. thought hard about the big decision he is facing and delayed it again – he still hasn't purchased a new fishing boat.

“Working on it. Going to look at it Monday,” Truex said.

Oh, as for that other big decision – Truex still hasn't decided if he will retire or return for another season at Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Still thinking things over, yes,” Truex said.

Truex followed up Monday's win at New Hampshire with a solid second-place run in qualifying. He'll start on the front row Sunday at Pocono with pole sitter William Byron.

Bryon, driving for Hendrick Motorsports, leads the Cup Series with four wins while Truex is second with three. Truex, though, leads the points standings by 17 over Byron.

Bottom line, Truex has no boat, no clarity on his racing future and no lobster dinner. The 2017 NASCAR champion has yet to receive his prize for winning New Hampshire.

“I don't know if they cooked it and somebody ate it but I damn sure didn't get any,” Truex said.

Haley's decision

Justin Haley said economics played a pivotal role in his decision to leave Kaulig Racing at the end of this season and sign a multiyear deal to drive for Rick Ware Racing starting in 2024.

The 24-year-old Haley had his only Cup victory in July 2019 at Daytona, in just his third start. He’s had a full-time ride at Kaulig since 2022 and has five top-10 finishes this season. He is 23rd in points entering Pocono.

Haley said the deal with RWR had been locked up for weeks. Rick Ware Racing does not have a full-time driver in either of its two cars this season but banked on Haley to help improve the state of the organization.

“Maybe on the surface it might look like an odd move,” Haley said Saturday. “But there's a lot more depth to it than you might think.”

Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said he hoped to name Haley's replacement in August.

Look who's back

Shane van Gisbergen will put his perfect NASCAR Cup Series mark on the line on the road course at Indianapolis.

The three-time Supercars champion, who won this month in the inaugural Chicago street race in his first career start, will be back in the No. 91 car for Trackhouse Racing when the series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 13.

Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch said van Gisbergen should enter Indy as the favorite.

“I would say that the gap will be closer from Chicago to the rest of the field that he had,” he said. "He had us all beat by six- to eight-tenths of a second a lap. I would say going into Indy we should all be within two- to three-tenths, but he will still be the best guy.”

Cup qualifying

William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. are 1-2 for most wins in the Cup Series. Truex and Byron are 1-2 in the points standings.

They'll be 1-2 again Sunday at Pocono Raceway – Byron turned a fast lap in the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports of 170.629 mph to take the top spot and Truex joined him on the front row in with a lap of 170.235 in the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

That puts the two NASCAR championship favorites on the front row at Pocono.

“We need to be upfront,” Truex said. “They're going to be, and they're going to be challenging for wins, so we need to do the same and I know we can do it.”

Byron has four wins and Truex picked up his third with Monday's dominant performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Truex – who has yet to decide if he'll retire or return for another season at JGR – kept the fast speeds rolling Saturday.

“We're feeling really great about where we're at as a team right now and what we've been able to do pretty much everywhere we go,” Truex said. “Had a lot of speed today and that's always a great feeling when you come here.”

Truex won at Pocono in 2015 and 2018 while Byron is winless with two top-five finishes in nine career starts.

Last season's Pocono race was marred by the disqualification of winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up Kyle Busch.

Hamlin had his record seventh Pocono victory tossed out when the NASCAR inspection team found issues in both JGR Toyotas that affected the aerodynamics. Chase Elliott was declared the race winner off his original third-place finish.

Hamlin was the first disqualified Cup winner since April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis’ victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank.

Hamlin starts eighth Sunday for JGR while Busch, in his first season with Richard Childress Racing, starts 25th. He won the Truck Series race at Pocono earlier Saturday and is tied with Truex in Cup with three wins.

“Everyone knows we'll be in the story as long as nothing detrimental happens,” Hamlin said.

Xfinity

Austin Hill survived a wild restart in the final overtime laps at Pocono Raceway and earned his fourth Xfinity Series victory of the season on Saturday.

Hill won the season opener at Daytona and added two more early season wins at Las Vegas and Phoenix, but hadn’t won over his last 13 races. He seemed like he might have to settle for another solid finish until he caught a break on the final extra two laps.

Josh Berry, needing a win to qualify for the Xfinity playoffs, held the lead until a late wreck brought out the caution. Berry, who won the first two stages went high, slammed into the wall off the restart and wrecked. Hill had enough fuel in the No. 21 Chevrolet to speed away and get the win.

Sam Mayer was second and Chase Elliott, winless in the Cup Series this year, finished third. Riley Herbst and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.

“We didn’t get the caution we were looking for,” Elliott said.

Berry faded to 24th.

“I just got loose and got up the track,” Berry said. “It's just hard racing there on the restart. We just weren't able to close it out.”

The 29-year-old Hill said he knew he just had to hit his marks on the last two laps to take the checkered flag for Richard Childress Racing. The last two laps were the only ones he led in the race.

“We didn’t have the best car all day,” Hill said. “We got the car better. I thought we were maybe a top-five, top-seven car but I didn’t think we had anything for the leader. (Berry) was so fast today."

Hill, who rebounded from an early speeding penalty, said he was concerned a Chevy already riding on older tires was about out of fuel, but eventually had just enough to perform a victory burnout.

Hill’s win means five spots are still open with six race left before the 12-car Xfinity playoff field is set.

Hill matched series points leader John Hunter Nemechek for most wins this season. Nemechek, who won the last two Xfinity races, finished only 89 laps and was 32nd.

IndyCar

Josef Newgarden understands what comes with the success he has had on the ovals in the IndyCar Series.

And he knows what everyone thinks when he shows up at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

“There’s a pressure that’s on us when we show up here, and that’s the assumption,” Newgarden said. “The assumption that we’re going to be great, that we’re the No. 2 car, and we should be really good here.”

Newgarden was good again at the .875-mile oval, winning for the fifth time at the track in Saturday's opening 250-lap race of a weekend doubleheader.

It was Newgarden’s third win of the season, all on ovals. Newgarden also won at Texas Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500.

“When we walk in here, they just assume we’re going to be quick,” Newgarden said. “It’s not the attitude you can have. You can’t feel like anything is given.”

Scott McLaughlin finished second. Pato O'Ward, who along with Newgarden won in last season's doubleheader at Iowa, was third, and Marcus Ericsson finished fourth.

“I'm going to get him at some point,” McLaughlin said of Newgarden. “I'm very determined. It's a nice little rabbit to chase when he's out front. When you know what he's doing, and can keep up to him, it's a nice feeling.”

Newgarden sat down with McLaughlin this week and talked about how to solve Iowa Speedway.

“I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can with him, as a teammate,” Newgarden said. “If he knows exactly what I know, it’s going to come down to who is going to do the better job. If he does a better job than me, then he deserves to win. But I hope he doesn’t do a better job than me tomorrow.”

“What I learned with Josef the last couple of weeks was huge,” McLaughlin said.

Newgarden, who started third, kept pace with Team Penske teammates Will Power and McLaughlin throughout the early portion of the race as they weaved their way through the 28-car field on the .875-mile oval. The three began lapping cars by Lap 17 and had lapped everyone but the rest of the top 10 by Lap 58.

Power, the pole-sitter for this race and Sunday's 250-lap race, led all but one of the first 120 laps. McLaughlin challenged early but couldn't get around Power, but Newgarden was able to get into the lead on the 121st lap with a pass on the back straightaway after Power slid a little high coming out of the second turn.

The race was run without a caution flag until Graham Rahal hit the wall coming out of the fourth turn on Lap 152. Newgarden was able to maintain his lead out of the ensuing round of pit stops, with McLaughlin right behind him.

Newgarden kept the lead throughout the last round of pit stops on Lap 207, and withstood a late run from McLaughlin, who got to within a second of Newgarden as they ran into lapped traffic in the final three laps.

Newgarden led a race-high 129 laps.

“We didn't have anything for the Penskes,” O'Ward said.

Power, who has never won at Iowa Speedway, clipped the wall in Turn 4 on Lap 146 and never challenged for the lead again. He finished fifth, the last driver on the lead lap.

Newgarden moved into second place in the series standings, getting to within 98 points of leader Alex Palou, who finished eighth.

“You can't take little bites out of him,” said Newgarden, who knocked 28 points off the deficit he had with Palou with six races left in the season. “It's not going to work.”

Newgarden will start seventh in Sunday's race, the result of his second lap in Saturday's morning qualifying that left him disappointed.

Which is why he wasn't completely celebrating Saturday's win.

“I felt like we could have done more today,” Newgarden said. “Even leaving here, I feel like we’ve got homework to do tonight to be even better. I felt like it was good, but not quite good enough. We have to be better tomorrow, is my feeling.”