Saturday's motors: Hamlin says NASCAR's point system encourages aggression

Hank Kurz Jr.

Associated Press

Richmond, Va. – Denny Hamlin is not offering any apologies for the move he made last weekend at Pocono that caused Kyle Larson to hit the wall and let Hamlin sail on to victory.

Truth be told, it's what NASCAR was hoping to see more of when it established the system that divides races into three stages, rewards drivers with points for doing well in those stages and allows them to accrue playoff points, Hamlin said.

“That is what it was geared to do – give us the sense of urgency to ramp up and that regular season performance matters to get to the final four with a shot,” he said at Richmond Raceway. "The system is doing what it was designed to do.”

Hamlin also has changed, he said, after getting spun several times while leading.

“If you have one person willing to be aggressive and one person not, aggressive will win every time," he said.

Larson, who said things are “fine” between he and Hamlin after they exchanged text messages Friday night, agreed that the point system encourages the aggressive approach Hamlin took, but added that it "makes the guys on the receiving end more mad as well just because of what's at stake and what's taken."

Larson said four or five restart battles with Kyle Busch at World Wide Technology Raceway in June showed how cleanly he tries to race other drivers.

“I respect Kyle and that's why I raced him with respect at Gateway, and I respect Denny every bit as much, if not more, or I did,” he said.

“I tend to blow things over pretty quickly," Larson said. “This time, I probably have let it linger on my attitude a little bit this week just because it's happened more often with him than any other driver in my career and also a win was taken.”

Larson won the first Richmond race this season in April.

Points race

William Byron has dropped 30 points behind Martin Truex Jr. in the points race with five races remaining before the playoffs begin. The regular season champion gets a 15-point bonus, but Byron doesn't expect to make any changes to the way he's racing while trying to secure that top spot and bonus.

“It’s really important but we can’t get too focused on the result of the regular season points,” he said. “We obviously want those points, but our process has been like it is to this point, and if we start focusing on that carrot out in front of us too much, it’s going to get us off-track.”

Chasing speed

Chase Elliott said Richmond is “such a weird place” where his car never feels good, but he was pleased to make the second round of qualifying. He'll start fourth.

“Any position you can gain is good ahead of 10th," Elliott said. "I also know this is a place where you can qualify really good and be really bad.”

Elliott missed six races with an injury and another while serving a suspension. He hasn't won yet and likely will need to win to make the playoffs. He's 21st in points.

"There's a few guys that I feel like have been consistently good at this track and the rest of us are kind of hit or miss," Elliott said. “Hopefully we can hit it tomorrow and just put together a solid day, try to get some stage points and just get up in the mix.”

Qualifying

Tyler Reddick won the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Reddick turned a fast lap and 113.689 mph on the 0.75-mile oval Saturday to win his first pole position of the season and the fifth of his career. The midday session was held in sunshine that pushed the temperature to nearly 100 degrees.

Kyle Busch, the leader among active drivers with six career victories at Richmond, will also start on the front row after qualifying second, with Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace completing the top five.

“We’ve been really strong when we’ve had the opportunities to qualify this year, and it is nice to get that first pole as a team," Reddick said.

Points leader Martin Truex Jr. will start 10th. William Byron who trails Truex by 30 points, will start sixth.

The race is the first of five remaining in the regular season before the 10-race playoffs.

Xfinity Series

Sam Mayer moved from Wisconsin to North Carolina as a teenager to pursue his racing dreams more seriously with JR Motorsports.

A return to his home state Saturday ended with the 20-year-old's first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.

Mayer pulled ahead for good in the next-to-last lap of a wild second overtime session to win at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, about an hour's drive from his hometown of Franklin, Wisconsin. That elusive first victory came in his 72nd Xfinity start.

“It took coming all the way back here to win one,” Mayer said. “It's super cool to have that happen, obviously. The fans and everyone in the stands and in victory lane, they were congratulating me non-stop, chanting my name. Stuff like that, you don't see that very often. And to have that happen today at home, it almost leaves you speechless.”

Mayer won by 0.368 seconds over Parker Kligerman on the sprawling 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course. They were followed in order by Austin Hill, Sage Karam and Riley Herbst.

The race included eight caution flags, tying a track record. The final restart occurred during a second overtime session and followed a red flag to clean up oil on the track.

Justin Allgaier, Mayer's JR Motorsports teammate, took the lead on the sixth lap of the scheduled 45-lap race and stayed in front through all those restarts.

“He hauled the mail today,” Mayer said. “He was definitely the best car in the field. I think he set the pace for all for us.”

Then everything went haywire on the last one.

Karam passed Allgaier from the right. Mayer then took the lead as those cars briefly went three wide. Karam pulled back ahead soon thereafter. Kligerman then moved in front.

Then Mayer came from the right and passed Kligerman to regain the lead. Mayer stayed in front the rest of the way.

“It was definitely hectic – going back and forth, back and forth,” Mayer said. “Ending on top, thank God.”

The finish was so frantic in part because so many drivers were chasing milestones. Mayer, Karam and Kligerman all were seeking their first career Xfinity victories.

“We've been close multiple times,” Kligerman said. “If we keep putting ourselves in position like this, even leading for half a corner, one of these days we're going to get that checkered flag. Oh, I really, really wanted this one.”

Allgaier spun out soon after getting passed and faded to 18th place.

Other notable drivers in the field also had tough afternoons.

John Hunter Nemechek, who entered the day as the series’ points leader, got knocked out of the race about two-thirds of the way through after he went off course and damaged the nose of his car.

Hill now leads the standings by 14 points over Nemechek.

AJ Allmendinger took the pole position after setting a track record with his average lap speed of 111.666 mph during Friday’s qualifying. He separated from the pack as soon as the race started, but Allgaier passed him around the sixth lap and stayed in the lead until those frantic final moments.

Allmendinger ended up in ninth.

The day instead belonged to Mayer, who had plenty of history on this track after growing up so close to and having so many memories of this place. His father, Scott Mayer, won a Grand-Am race at Road America in 2013.

"It was super-cool to be a part of that and then, obviously, all the way up to now – to be the better Mayer,” Sam Mayer quipped after the race Saturday.

Until that dramatic finish, it seemed this race would be remembered primarily for all the cautions.

Near the race’s halfway point, an apparent brake failure caused Chandler Smith to go off course and crash into the wall.

With about seven laps left, Alex Labbe had an apparent brake issue that caused him to slam into the wall in Turn 1.

Both Smith and Labbe got out of their cars and were examined and released from the care center.