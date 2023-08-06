FireKeepers Casino 400 postponed due to weather, set to resume Monday

Brooklyn, Mich. — Fans had to wait for nearly two hours to watch their NASCAR Cup heroes compete on the series’ fastest track Sunday afternoon in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Now, they will have to wait until noon Monday to see who wins.

The race was halted after lap 74 on the 200 scheduled when rain once again hit the area. Tyler Reddick held the lead in his No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing followed by Alex Bowman (No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports), Kyle Larson, Bowman's teammate; Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing) and Michigan native Erik Jones in his No. 43 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club.

Ford drivers have won the last eight races at MIS, with Kevin Harvick winning five of the last seven races, including last August.

