Saturday's motors: Top-seeded Byron looks to kick off championship chances at Darlington

By Pete Iacobelli

Associated Press

Darlington, S.C. – William Byron understands, with five wins and a high seed for the NASCAR playoffs, the wonderful opportunity he's got for a series championship. Byron also knows he doesn't want to miss his chance to enjoy the ride.

He starts the 10-race title chase tied with Martin Truex Jr. for the top spot in the 16-team grid for the playoffs, which begins Sunday night with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Byron also enters having won at the track “Too Tough To Tame” last time the series was here in May.

“I’m 25. I feel like I have years left to keep driving,” Byron said. “I feel like this is an opportunity that’s a great one, but it’s one that I’m going to relish and enjoy. I’m going to enjoy that we’re in this position. It’s fun and exciting.”

And perhaps fleeting. The Hendrick Motorsports driver only has to look in the garage to see a couple of highly regarded teammates in 2020 series champ Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman who didn't make the playoff field due to injuries and missed races earlier in the year.

“I’m looking forward to having more (chances) down the road,” Byron said. “Maybe not next year. It’s cyclical and maybe next year we’re not as strong. But I know we’ve built a foundation that can sustain itself.”

It certainly won't be an easy path for Byron. Truex, the 2017 series champion, has won three times this season and has had success at Darlington, where he won the Southern 500 in 2016 and the spring race in 2021.

Truex said he's got confidence each week at every venue that he's got a chance to win, something he felt during the title run six years ago. “They are just doing a good job of pushing the right buttons and giving me what I need, which is really what this is all about,” he said.

The winner here, if they're a playoff driver, advances into the second round of 12. The opening round continues next week at Kansas and finishes at Bristol.

The first playoff race has always been a bit of a wild card. Only four times in the 19 previous playoffs has the opening winner gone on to take the championship. And it's never happened in the three times the playoffs have begun at Darlington. A season ago, Erik Jones surprised playoff drivers by winning the Southern 500 as an outsider.

OTHER CONTENDERS

Keep your eyes on a couple of usual contenders in Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson and perhaps an unexpected pick in Roush Fenway Keselowski racer Chris Buescher.

Hamlin is tied with Kevin Harvick with 17 playoff appearances, most in NASCAR history, but has not been able to come away with the trophy. Hamlin has won twice this season and is seeded third.

Larson, the 2021 champion, has two victories this season and is the fourth seed.

Buescher could be the hottest driver in the field, having won three of the past five events including at Daytona a week ago.

PREECE RETURNS

Ryan Preece will be racing a week after his frightening crash at Daytona. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver went airborne and flipped at least 10 times on the backstretch a week ago. He left the car under his own power and spent the night at a hospital before getting released.

Preece was cleared Friday. He's not sore and has no broken bones. The only evidence of the accident are his bruised, bloodshot eyes. Preece said his vision had been checked and he's good to race.

“We love to race and I feel completely fine, so why stop?” Preece said when asked if he thought about taking a break this week.

Qualifying

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell will start the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs up front after winning the pole at the Southern 500 on Saturday.

Bell took his fourth pole of the season and third in the past eight races. He turned a fast lap of 29.065 seconds (169.193 mph) at Darlington Raceway.

“It definitely feels good,” Bell said. “Darlington is a place where it's notoriously hard to pass so being up front is good deal.”

Bell starts besides JGR teammate Denny Hamlin, second fastest on the 1.366-mile egg-shaped layout.

In all, playoff drivers took the first nine qualifying spots. Tyler Reddick was third, Ryan Blaney fourth, then Brad Keselowski, defending series champion Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell.

Aric Almirola, in 10th, is the first non-playoff competitor in the lineup.

The two points leaders and playoff seeds in William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. were back of the pack. Byron, with five wins this season, will start 23rd and Truex, with three victories, 31st.

The rest of the 16 playoff competitors are Kyle Busch, who'll start 11th; Chase Briscoe, who'll start 12th; Kyle Larson, who'll start 18th; Bubba Wallace, who'll start 19th; and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who'll start 25th.

Ryan Preece, coming off a frightening crash at Daytona last week, starts 34th in the 36-car field.

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Denny Hamlin passed Austin Hill on a final restart in overtime to win his sixth Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.

Hamlin will start his 17th career NASCAR Cup Series playoff run at the track “Too Tough To Tame” on Sunday night in the Southern 500. He warmed up in NASCAR’s Triple-A series with his 18th career Xfinity victory and first since his last win at Darlington in 2017.

Hill was in front when the race went to a green-white-checkered finish. But Hamlin came from the high side to pass Hill in turn two and went on to a six car-length victory.

“I really didn't want to show everything we had to the very end of the race,” Hamlin said. “It was a great win.”

Hill was second followed by John Hunter Nemechek, who leads the Xfinity Series with five victories this season.

Cole Custer and Josh Berry rounded out the top five.

Hill said he went low into turn one on the final restart that opened the way for Hamlin to take the checkered flag.

“I just need to go back to the drawing board to find out what I'm doing wrong on the restarts there,” Hill said. “It's been frustrating.”

Hamlin was among several Cup regulars racing Saturday. Kyle Larson got as high as second during the first 90 laps before engine problems drove him to the pits where he sat with his hood up and his team tried to diagnose his problem.

Larson fell 31 laps behind and ended in 38th, last place.

All-time Xfinity Series winner Kyle Busch was also in the field and ran in the top 10 for some time. He finished ninth.

Ross Chastain was other Cup driver contending. He ended 23rd.

Xfinity ends its regular season next week at Kansas with its 12-team playoffs starting a week later at Bristol.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Alex Palou has been on cruise control all season as he's chased a second IndyCar championship in three years. He's had almost no bad luck – save for a pit lane incident that likely cost him the Indianapolis 500 – and has packed four wins into this impressive season.

The Spaniard hasn't had a single mechanical problem, has completed all but two laps this season and hasn't finished lower than eighth through 15 races.

So the math headed into Sunday's penultimate race of the season is clear: A podium finish at Portland International Raceway secures Palou the title no matter what happens with Scott Dixon, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and the only other driver who can claim the championship.

With a 74-point lead and two races remaining on the season, if Palou leads Dixon by 54 points at the end of Sunday, he will cruise into next week's finale in Monterey, California, with his second title already in hand.

The problem? It's Dixon, the six-time IndyCar champion and greatest driver of his generation, chasing him. And Dixon is riding a two-race winning streak into Portland, where he has never won in four career starts but has had back-to-back third-place finishes.

“I would say Scott Dixon is the worst driver you can have chasing you," Palou said. "If it was someone else, they might not handle the pressure. But Scott was in a bad position last week in the first stint (at Gateway) and ended up winning, and he was in a bad position at the Indianapolis road course and he ended up winning.

“When everything goes well for him, he wins. When everything goes bad for him, he makes it stick. He is obviously the worst driver to have in this position.”

Dixon wasn't even thinking about the title picture, preferring to wait to see where he stands after Sunday. The career Ganassi driver – he's in his 22nd season with the organization – was more pleased with the overall position of the race team. No matter what happens, a Ganassi driver will be champion this year.

“It's a pretty relaxed weekend and we're just getting back to basics and trying to win some more races. That's all we can do, right?” Dixon said. “It's just very cool that it can only be a Ganassi car winning the title. That's exciting.”

The Ganassi team has motivation for a strong performance the final two weeks. Barry Wanser, a longtime Ganassi executive and strategist for Palou, was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma last month and had surgery earlier this week in Indianapolis.

He will miss the final two races of the season and team manager Mike O’Gara will call the races for Palou. It's been unsettling to the longtime Ganassi employees because Wanser and his family have suffered serious heartbreak already.

In 2011, just one week after former Ganassi driver Dan Wheldon was killed in the IndyCar season finale, the Wanser's 6-year-old son, Michael, died of leukemia. Wheldon had been a frequent hospital visitor for “Iron Man Mike,” who had received a bone marrow transplant from his younger brother during the grueling treatments.

“To lose a son to cancer, and now have your own battle, nobody wants to see that pain for anybody,” Dixon said. “When we lost Michael, we lost Dan, as well, and it was a very strange time for the IndyCar community. So we're all just thinking about Barry and (wife) Laurie and sending them all the best while we try to make him proud.”

Dixon will start fourth on Sunday, one spot ahead of Palou.