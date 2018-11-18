Golden State Warriors have given Draymond Green some time off. (Photo: David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Dallas — Golden State’s Stephen Curry spoke publicly Saturday night for the first time about the testy exchange between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green (Michigan State).

They went at each other late in what became an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last Monday night, and the fallout has been a major talking point around the NBA since.

“I think the way we’ve handled it as a team, the way Draymond’s handled it, the way KD’s handled it, it’s been nothing but professionalism,” Curry said.

Green is getting the weekend off. The Warriors held him out of their game in Dallas on Saturday because of an ongoing issue with a toe on his right foot, and he didn’t play when the two-time defending NBA champions visited San Antonio on Sunday.

It’s been a rocky couple of weeks for Green. He hurt the toe against Memphis on Nov. 5, missed Golden State’s next two games, returned for the game against the Clippers and was suspended by the Warriors for their next game, against Atlanta on Wednesday. Green then played in Houston the next night, on a minutes restriction because of the toe, and went scoreless.

“We decided to give him some time off,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We don’t know how long it will be, but the toe has been lingering, the injury has been lingering. He felt and we felt and our training staff felt that we’re spinning our wheels a little bit if we keep playing him. We’ve got to get him better.”