Buy Photo Ron Artest is lead off the court by Chuck Person, Pacers special consultant after a brawl near the end of the game between the Pacers and the Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Nov. 19, 2004. (Photo: Clarence Tabb, Jr., The Detroit News)

New York — A new documentary about Ron Artest includes an extensive retrospective about the brawl with fans the former NBA star triggered at a game in Detroit.

The footage of the melee between Indiana Pacers players and Pistons fans that became known as the Malice at the Palace is one of the highlights of “Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story,” which debuts on Showtime on May 31.

Artest charged into the stands after a fan threw a drink on him during the game on Nov. 19, 2004, at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Artest was eventually suspended for the remainder of that season for his role in one of the darkest moments in league history.

The documentary features interviews with Artest, later known as Metta World Peace, along with former teammates such as Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom.

Three Warriors fined

State Warriors teammates Draymond Green (Michigan State), Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have been fined by the NBA for criticizing the officiating.

The league said Tuesday that Green was fined $35,000 for comments on social media that “impugned the integrity of NBA officiating.”

Curry was fined $25,000 for similar reasons for his “actions and public statements.” Durant’s fine of $15,000 was for “public criticism” of the refereeing.

