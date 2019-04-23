Raptors center Serge Ibaka reacts after scoring against the Magic during the first half of Game 5 on Tuesday. (Photo: Frank Gunn, Associated Press)

Toronto — The Toronto Raptors turned in another dominant defensive effort, extending their playoff winning streak to a team-record four and clinching a berth in the second round.

Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, Pascal Siakam added 24 and the Raptors routed the Orlando Magic, 115-96, on Tuesday night, winning their first-round playoff series in five games.

Kyle Lowry scored 14 points as the Raptors finished off the Magic with ease, bouncing back from a Game 1 defeat to win by double-digits in three of the next four. Toronto led by as many as 37 in the clincher, their biggest-ever margin in a playoff game.

“We kind of figured it out and made a good adjustment after Game 1,” Lowry said. “We were a little bit too soft in coverages and we figured it out really quickly, what we wanted to do, how we needed to help each other and how we needed to play. To figure it out that quick is a really good thing for us. We’ve just got to continue to build off it.”

Toronto will face Philadelphia in the second after the 76ers eliminated Brooklyn Tuesday. It’s the fourth straight year the Raptors have reached the second round.

“Should be a great series, man,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of facing the Sixers. “Obviously, it’s a team with tremendous size, starting right off the bat with (Joel) Embiid inside. But they’re big all over.”

Leonard made 8 of 11 shots, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range, as the Raptors jumped on Orlando early and never trailed. Leonard also made all six of his free throws. He checked out to cheers of “MVP, MVP” with 8:05 to play and Toronto up 105-75.

D.J. Augustin scored 15 points, Terrence Ross had 12 and Aaron Gordon 11 for the Magic, who won 104-101 on Augustin’s late 3-pointer in Game 1 but never again topped 96 points, and twice finished with 85 or fewer.

“We were never able, after Game 1, to handle the ball against their defense the way we needed to,” Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. “To me, that was the biggest factor.”

Orlando made 32 of 83 shots Tuesday, including 9 of 34 from 3-point range.

“We’re obviously disappointed that we didn’t put up a better fight, especially tonight,” Magic center Nikola Vucevic said.

The Magic hadn’t reached the postseason since 2012. That year, Orlando won its opener on the road against Indiana, then lost four straight. The Magic haven’t advanced past the opening round since 2010, when they lost to Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Clifford said inexperience wasn’t a factor in his young team’s early exit.

“We weren’t afraid, we didn’t play well enough,” he said.

Lowry scored Toronto’s first nine points and had 12 in the opening quarter. Orlando missed 10 of its first 11 shots and went 0-for-7 from 3-point range in the first. Toronto was up 35-19 after one.

“Kyle played great tonight,” Leonard said. “He got us all going with that amazing first quarter. We all just fed off his energy.”

The Magic missed 11 straight from long range before Fournier connected at 7:55 of the second. Toronto answered with a 6-0 spurt, opening a 50-29 lead with 6:48 to go until halftime. Leonard and Siakam each had seven points in the second and the Raptors held a 67-47 lead at the intermission.

Toronto took a commanding 99-70 lead into the fourth.

More games

►(At) Philadelphia 120, Brooklyn 100: Joel Embiid scored 23 points and had 13 rebounds and Ben Simmons added 13 points to help the 76ers rout the Nets and close out their Eastern Conference playoff series in five games.

Up next, a second round series against the Toronto Raptors, who dropped their playoff opener before winning four straight against Orlando — the same thing the Sixers did to Brooklyn.

Any late arrivals missed the defining moments of the game from a jovial Sixers team that enjoyed toying with the sickly Nets.

The Sixers stunned the Nets with a 14-0 run in front of the loudest and rowdiest packed house of the season.

Embiid again shook off a bad left knee and had six points and five rebounds in the first two minutes to chants of “MVP!” The Nets later trailed 20-2, and Simmons put an exclamation point on the stunning first quarter when he drove the paint and used a right-handed jam to make it 32-12 — with a thump of his chest for emphasis.

No starter played more than 27 minutes in a game that could have been called off after the first quarter.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 21 points for the Nets, who head into the offseason after their first playoff series since 2015.