Jaren Jackson Jr. saw his rookie season with the Memphis Grizzlies cut short because of a quad injury.

It didn't make much of a difference, though, as far as where he stood among his peers.

Jackson, who spent one season at Michigan State, was selected to the NBA All-Rookie team Tuesday. He was joined on the team by Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Atlanta’s Trae Young, who were unanimous first-team selections.

Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton and Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley III also on the first team, chosen by 100 voters who cover the league.

Ayton, Bagley, Doncic, Jackson and Young were the first five picks in the 2018 NBA draft.

Jackson averaged 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 58 games this season, including 56 starts. He received 159 points from voters, including 60 first-team votes.

In his lone season at Michigan State, Jackson averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and a little more than three blocked shots per game, setting the Michigan State single-season record for blocks with 106. He was named the Big Ten's freshman and defensive player of the year.

Rookie of the year will be announced at the NBA Awards show in Los Angeles on June 24.