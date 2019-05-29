Rod Beard's 2019 NBA mock draft 1.0
Rod Beard's first NBA mock draft for 2019, which is led by Duke's Zion Williamson.
Go through the gallery for Rod Beard's first NBA mock draft for 2019, which is led by Duke's Zion Williamson (pictured). Richard Shiro, Associated Press
1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke. As is my customary draft demand, the team with the first pick should get 17 seconds to finalize it. They’re not trading it, so there’s no discussion to be had. Williamson has been the prohibitive favorite to be selected first for most of the year, so there’s no mystery here. The Pelicans, with David Griffin and Trajan Langdon running their front office, get to make a splash.
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, G, Murray State. After the Pelicans, the Grizzlies should get 24 seconds to make their pick. Again, there’s no trade coming, so this will keep the first round moving. Morant’s arrival makes Mike Conley easily expendable, but his huge contract will make it harder. This starts the new era of a Morant-Jaren Jackson Jr. combo.
3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, wing, Duke. Barrett is no Williamson and Knicks fans will feel cheated, but they’ll be fine with another Duke standout. The Knicks were hoping for a quicker turnaround, so this pick could be on the trade market, but would require an unbelievable return.
4. Los Angeles Lakers: De’Andre Hunter, wing, Virginia. They planned to be near the middle of the lottery, so getting the upgrade closer to the front of the line is just gravy. The Lakers have to build quickly with their contending goals and LeBron James isn’t getting any younger. Hunter is a good prospect, but they’ll listen to offers, no doubt.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech. Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech: New coach John Beilein would have loved to have stayed in the top three, but Culver showed in the NCAA Tournament that he could be a big asset. They will look at Garland and White but having taken Collin Sexton last year, they have their point guard, unless there’s a trade.
6. Phoenix Suns: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt. For years, the Suns have longed for a true point guard — and they get a very good one in Garland, who was injured early in the season at Vanderbilt. He’ll have plenty of questions, but his play on the court will do the talking for him.
7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, PG, North Carolina. The Bulls address a major need at point guard with one of the best in the draft. He posted impressive numbers: 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his one year with the Tar Heels and will help make them a fun and fast-paced team to watch.
8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, wing, Duke. It’s odd to think that Reddish could fall this far, but the Hawks will swoop in if he does. With Trae Young and John Collins, Reddish provides an athletic wing who will make them an intriguing young team next season.
9. Washington Wizards: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas. The Wizards could look at options at point guard with John Wall’s injury, if one falls to them. Hayes provides some stability in the middle, as would Bol Bol, who is another consideration.
10. Atlanta Hawks: Sekou Doumbouya, wing, France (international). At 6-foot-9, Doumbouya is opening some eyes after playing in the top division in France. They’ll also look at some options at center, which could be Bol or Goga Bitadze.
11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga. The Timberwolves need another option at point guard and could trade down to get one, as there isn’t a good value option in this range. The next-biggest need is power forward, so if they’re unable to move, they could do worse than Clarke.
12. Charlotte Hornets: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky. The Hornets’ biggest priority in the offseason is keeping point guard Kemba Walker. Unfortunately, the draft comes before the start of free agency, so they won’t know how to proceed until then. They like versatility and Washington is a good find at this spot.
13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter, Jr., wing, Southern California. There are many questions about Porter after his suspension this season. The Heat pounce on the opportunity to grab one of the biggest question marks in the first round because of the huge upside. This starts a hectic stretch, where wings could dominate.
14. Boston Celtics: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga. Hachimura could go higher in the lottery but the Celtics would love to see him still around at this point. He’s a talented big who can play both forward spots and can take his time developing in the Celtics’ talented reserve group.
15. Detroit Pistons: Nassir Little, wing, North Carolina. Depending on how the picks ahead of them go, the Pistons could look to trade down and gather more picks. Little has good size and might be the best all-around option for them, with scoring, defense and toughness. They’d like a bigger wing, but Cam Johnson or KZ Okpala could be had further down.
16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, wing, Indiana. Romeo Langford, wing, Indiana: They’re searching for a wing and the options are plentiful here. Langford is lanky, with a 6-11 wingspan, but needs to show that he can shoot better than he did in his single season with the Hoosiers. It’s worth the gamble here.
17. Brooklyn Nets: Goga Bitadze, C, (Georgia (international). The Nets will have some things to sort through in free agency, so the 7-footer is a good pick for them because of his versatility. They have a good piece already in Jarrett Allen, but Bitadze’s offensive game is a plus.
18. Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, wing, Virginia Tech. The Pacers could use a complement to Victor Oladipo and Alexander-Walker fits well. He’s a good all-around talent, hitting 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and four assists, along with a nice 38 percent clip beyond the arc.
19. San Antonio Spurs: Keldon Johnson, wing, Kentucky. A talented forward at 6-foot-6, Johnson is a lottery-level talent and will get looks throughout the first round. Playing among other talents with the Wildcats, some of his skills got lost, but they could resurface with the Spurs.
20. Boston Celtics: Bol Bol, C, Oregon. Bol could very easily go higher in the draft, but with a lot of anticipated maneuvering, things could go haywire. The Celtics could use some size in the middle, and Bol would be a value pick here. His 3-point shooting fit with what Al Horford has brought for so long.
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cameron Johnson, wing, North Carolina. The Thunder will have to rebuild with very little financial flexibility, but could get a starting-caliber option in Johnson, who is 6-foot-9.
22. Boston Celtics: Tyler Herro, wing, Kentucky. He’s not an athletic wunderkind, but Herro is talented and could go much higher, even in the lottery. He’s a good shooter (35.5 percent on 3-pointers) and with their many picks in the first round, the Celtics would be fortunate.
23. Utah Jazz: KZ Okpala, wing, Stanford. Another rangy wing who could go much higher, Okpala has good height, at 6-foot-9 that will have teams intrigued. The Jazz could use the wing help and size inside, with a good defender.
24. Philadelphia 76ers: Talen Horton-Tucker, wing, Iowa State. He has good size, at 6-4, 240 and if the Sixers strike out in bringing their star forwards back, he could help off the bench. There are other options too, including a trade.
25. Portland Trail Blazers: Grant Williams, F, Tennessee. The weakest link in the Blazers’ lineup has been at their forward spots, so they’ll look at many options here to try to find some scoring punch and a defensive presence. Williams didn’t have a good combine, but his college career was better.
26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Luka Samanic, PF, Georgia (international). The Cavs have a huge checklist in trying to rebuild their roster under a new coach, so they’ll have some flexibility in their draft choices. Semanic rocketed up draft boards in recent weeks and could continue his surge.
27. Brooklyn Nets: Luguentz Dort, wing, Arizona State. The Nets will be able to play around with some options in improving their frontcourt and their wings. Dort isn’t a great shooter (41 percent field goals and 31 percent on 3-pointers), but he brings a defensive presence that the Nets would love.
28. Golden State Warriors: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland. He’s a mobile big who can help the Warriors immediately with his rebounding ability. He’ll have to work on defense and movement, but Fernando could be the type of player (on an inexpensive deal) to help.
29. San Antonio Spurs: Matisse Thybulle, wing, Washington. He’s noted for his defensive skill set and his offensive numbers leave something to be desired: 42 percent on field goals and just 31 percent on 3-pointers. The Spurs can find a way to work around that and pull the best from him.
30. Milwaukee Bucks: Daniel Gafford, C, Arkansas. Another mobile big who could raise some eyebrows and work his way into the bottom of the first round, Gafford had good numbers and good energy with the Razorbacks, and has the build to fit the Bucks.
    After winning three of the last four championships, most experts would have predicted that the Warriors would return to the NBA Finals.

    The big conundrum was figuring out which team would make it out of the Eastern Conference. The Celtics were healthy and had solidified their roster. The Sixers were poised to build on their tanking years and take the next step. The Bucks, behind likely MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, stormed through the regular season with the best record and a veteran roster.

    But when all was said and done, it was the Raptors who prevailed, after beating the Bucks in six games. It makes for an intriguing Finals series, with the Warriors looking to deepen their dynasty and Kawhi Leonard and first-year coach Nick Nurse leading the Raptors.

    To this point, the playoffs have been a bit unpredictable, but there are some issues worth following that will make it an even more intriguing offseason, as teams try to tinker to get back to this point next season.

    Here are five takeaways from the playoffs — and a look at who will win the NBA title.

    ► The Warriors will win — again.

    There’s no need for suspense in a situation that doesn’t warrant it. Even without Kevin Durant, the Warriors steamrolled the Trail Blazers after needing six games each against the Clippers and Rockets. DeMarcus Cousins could return to the lineup but it might not matter.

    The Raptors needed seven games to dispatch of the Sixers and six against the Bucks, when the supporting cast behind Leonard showed some inexperience and reticence before coming out of their shell. That won’t work against the Warriors, who can make a double-digit run in the blink of an eye.

    It’s good experience for next season, but Leonard by himself won’t be enough. Maybe if the Raptors could summon Sugar Ray Leonard, Leonard Fournette and Voshon Lenard, they might have a better shot.

    Prediction:  Warriors in five.

    ► If it’s not broken, breaking it could be worth it.

    Raptors president Masai Ujiri took a big gamble last summer by trading DeMar DeRozan for Leonard and firing Dwane Casey, who was named coach of the year. He lauded them both on Wednesday in a pre-Finals press conference.

    “I have to give Dwane Casey credit — he prepared us for this too. It’s not something that started in one year. I don’t know that a team can just start in one year,” Ujiri said. “I want to say Dwane Casey and DeMar DeRozan are part of this. They are part of our journey and how far this has come.

    “Nick has done a great job of just taking it from there and building his own identity and building a team that he wanted to coach in a certain way and bringing us to this moment."

    It has paid off — but not just because of those moves. LeBron James leaving the Eastern Conference and heading to the Lakers played a bigger role than anything else. The Sixers also made some big-time moves, in getting Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, to try to make their mark. It’s not always going to work, but no one can fault the effort at going for it when the East was ripe for the taking.

    On the other hand, the Trail Blazers kept everyone together and still advanced. Their roster had struggled in the playoffs year after year but made it to the West finals just by standing pat.

    ► Experience is the best teacher.

    The Bucks got to the East finals after earlier exits the past two seasons. That progression is the roadmap for many teams both in the lottery and near the bottom of the playoff ladder trying to improve. That includes the Clippers, Nets and Pistons, who each lost in the first round.

    There’s a dividing line between the teams who should tank and those who are going for it — and there are arguments for being on either side. Straddling the line, though, isn’t prudent and free agency this summer will help determine which teams will move up the ladder and how high they can go. The Nuggets took another important step forward, but the Celtics and Sixers could be in a holding pattern until they’re able to build on their rosters.

    ► The doors could be opening in both conferences.

    The Warriors could lose Durant, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins in free agency, which could change things dramatically in the West. Even still, the Warriors likely will be the favorites to win next season as well. The Rockets, one of the top contenders this season, are looking to remake their entire roster, according to a report.

    Free agency will have a profound effect on the hierarchy in each conference. Even if the Warriors win, it may not sway Durant from his year-to-year dalliances with the open market. Thompson likely will stay and the Warriors will just keep on chugging along.

    In the East, Durant could help the Nets make a big jump to serious contender or get the Knicks to relevancy, as could the potential movements of Leonard, Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving and others.

    NBA Finals

    Golden State vs. Toronto

    All games on ABC

    Thursday: at Toronto, 9 p.m.

    Sunday: at Toronto, 8 p.m.

    Wednesday: at Golden State, 9 p.m.

    Friday, June 7: at Golden State, 9 p.m.

    x-Monday, June 10: at Toronto, 9 p.m.

    x-Thursday, June 13: at Golden State, 9 p.m.

    x-Sunday, June 16: at Toronto, 8 p.m.

    x-If necessary

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

