Damian Lillard wasn’t a top-five pick. Tobias Harris wasn’t a lottery pick. Khris Middleton wasn’t even a first-rounder.

Their bank balances won’t know the difference soon.

Free agency opened Sunday with more than $2 billion in deals getting struck in the opening hours — and that’s even without Kyrie Irving officially joining Brooklyn, as has been expected, or any word from Kawhi Leonard about his future plans to either stay with NBA champion Toronto or move elsewhere.

Lillard agreed to a $196 million, four-year extension with Portland that will kick in for the 2021-22 season. Harris is staying in Philadelphia for $180 million over the next five years and Middleton gave Milwaukee a bit of a discount in agreeing to a $178 million, five-year deal — $12 million shy of what he could have commanded.

Even injuries couldn’t derail the spending.

Kevin Durant announced that he’s leaving Golden State and joining Brooklyn on a $164 million, four-year deal — even though he’ll miss next season with an Achilles injury and could have gotten $221 million for five years from the Warriors. And Kristaps Porzingis, who hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since Feb. 6, 2018 because of a knee injury, will sign a $158 million, five-year contract to stay with Dallas.

All deals were confirmed to The Associated Press by people with knowledge of the agreements, all speaking on condition of anonymity because the NBA moratorium prevents new contracts from being signed until noon Eastern time on Saturday.

“From the trade to the Sixers in February, through the regular season and playoffs and now on to free agency, this contract is a culmination of so much in my life and basketball career,” Harris wrote in an essay published on ESPN.com. “It’s also a new beginning.”

There were a lot of new beginnings Sunday.

Rod Beard's top 20 NBA free agents for 2019
 

Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News ranks his top 20 NBA free agents for the 2019 offseason.
Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News ranks his top 20 NBA free agents for the 2019 offseason. Ben Margot, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Kawhi Leonard, Raptors, SF, 6-foot-7: Leading the Raptors to an unlikely NBA title showed he’s one of the top five players in the world — and the best two-way player. The big question is whether he goes back to Toronto or leaves for another opportunity. Ben Margot, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Kevin Durant, Warriors, SF, 6-9: The first big decision is whether he accepts his player option, and according to reports, he won't. If he doesn’t, where would he go? After his Achilles injury, he’s unlikely to play next season, but any team would sign him for the max anyway. Ben Margot, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Kyrie Irving, Celtics, PG, 6-3: He’s almost assuredly going to decline his player option, but then will he go to the Nets? Knicks? Back to Boston? He’s a difference-maker, but not the same player that he was in his prime. Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Kemba Walker, Hornets, PG, 6-1: After languishing with the Hornets, Walker is hitting the market for a big payday as one of the best point guards on the market. He could instantly turn a team into a contender. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Jimmy Butler, Sixers, SG, 6-8: His departure will hurt the Sixers, but he could help any team with his adept scoring and two-way play. There is no leading suitor, which will make his decision intriguing to watch. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Klay Thompson, Warriors, SG, 6-7: He’s one of the best two-way wings in the game, but he’s been obscured by Durant and Steph Curry with the Warriors. Is he as valuable on another team? Maybe, but his ACL injury in the Finals likely leaves him in the Bay Area. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. D’Angelo Russell, Nets, PG, 6-5: He’s a restricted free agent, so his destination could depend on whether the Nets covet Irving more, but he could be the next-best option after Walker and Irving in free agency. Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Tobias Harris, Sixers, F, 6-9: He continues to develop as a scorer, but hasn’t found a consistent home yet. That could change with free agency, where he’ll command a boatload of money after another stellar season. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Khris Middleton, Bucks, F, 6-8: Coming off his first All-Star selection, Middleton is set to benefit with a big contract, even in a competitive market. He could test the market, only to return to the Bucks, where he may fit best of all. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
10. Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks, PF, 7-3: He’s technically a restricted free agent, but the Mavs made a franchise-altering trade for him so it’s very likely they’ll match any offer sheet that Porzingis gets. Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Nikola Vucevic, Magic, C, 7-0: His will be an interesting situation in free agency, as it could help set the market for centers moving ahead. He’s not a top-tier big man, but after getting an All-Star selection, he’s one that teams will try to gauge. John Raoux, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks, PG, 6-5: He’s only a restricted free agent, but the Bucks will have to assume another team makes him an offer. He’s a young, budding star who shot 43 percent beyond the arc and could command a huge raise. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. DeMarcus Cousins, Warriors, C, 6-11: His entire season was marred by injuries and recovering from injuries, which will dampen his value in free agency. With a summer to rehab, he will come back better next season, but with which team and at what salary? Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Al Horford, Celtics, C, 6-10: That he’s turning down a $30 player option is shocking; that he’s likely not returning the Celtics is just as shocking. Horford is looking for a near-max deal, which would be mind-blowing if it happens. Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Bojan Bogdanovic, Pacers, SF, 6-8: After the top options are gone, Bogdanovic will get a look as an interesting piece who can score (18.0 pts) and hit from outside (43 percent on 3-pointers) without dominating the ball Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
16. Brook Lopez, Bucks, C, 7-0: He was a steal at only $3.4 million last season, but that number will rise dramatically after his resurgent season, including a career-bests of 2.2 blocks and 37 percent on 3-pointers, shooting 6.3 per game. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
18. Julius Randle, Pelicans, PF, 6-9: He looked to have a role with the Pelicans — that is, until they got the No. 1 pick and Zion Williamson. He could be a good option for a team that loses out on some of the top big men and looks to the second tier. John Amis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
19. DeAndre Jordan, Knicks, C, 6-11: With the emergence of Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks might be willing to let him start. Jordan still can help a team, averaging 11 points and 13.1 rebounds. He’s efficient in the paint and can help a developing team. Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
20. Paul Millsap, Nuggets, PF, 6-8: On the surface, Millsap isn’t a top free agent, but he’s that important to the Nuggets, who made their run to the No. 2 seed with him guiding the way. Denver has a team option — at a pricy $30.4 million — but he could be worth it to them. John Leyba, Associated Press
Fullscreen
20. Ricky Rubio, Jazz, PG, 6-4: With Utah’s blockbuster trade for Mike Conley, Rubio is the odd man out, but can find a good landing spot in free agency. He still is a solid point guard who can help a young team with his floor leadership and all-around skills. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press


    Jimmy Butler agreed to a four-year, $142 million deal that will send him to Miami. Butler — a close friend of retired Miami guard Dwyane Wade — made clear to the Heat that he wanted to be in Miami, and over the next three hours the basic framework of a trade was worked out. Miami is sending Josh Richardson to Philadelphia and was still working on a package to Dallas to make the Butler move happen. Goran Dragic was considered at one time for inclusion in that trade, though by night’s end he was still with Miami and the Mavs and Heat were still working through options.

    Irving and Leonard remained on the market, at least technically in Irving’s case, after the initial flurry of free agency — and even with their deals still not closed, nine players agreed to contracts that will be worth $100 million or more. Lillard, Harris, Middleton, Durant, Porzingis, Butler, Kemba Walker ($141 million, four-year deal with Boston), Al Horford ($109 million, four years from Philadelphia) and Nikola Vucevic ($100 million, four years with Orlando) were the big early winners, with more likely to come.

    The 76ers moved quickly to add Horford, once the parameters of the Butler trade to Miami were complete.

    Point guards did particularly well, and will likely keep doing well.

    Lillard, Irving (when he gets his $141 million for four years from Brooklyn, as expected) and Walker guaranteed themselves nearly a half-billion dollars. Terry Rozier left Boston for Charlotte — essentially the swap for Walker — on what will be a $58 million, three-year deal that will be completed via trade. Ricky Rubio also cashed in, getting $51 million for three years from the Phoenix Suns and restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell was believed to be a target for both Minnesota and the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Meanwhile, the Leonard watch continued with no hints from his camp. The NBA Finals MVP and now two-time champion will meet with the Raptors in the coming days, Toronto coach Nick Nurse said.

    Nurse didn’t say where the Raptors will be seeing Leonard, but said the NBA champs believe they “have a really good chance” to keep him.

    “I think he had a tremendous year,” Nurse said at an event in Jefferson, Iowa, near his hometown. “I think it’s a great place. You guys can see our fans and ownership is great. Our front office leadership is great, his teammates. You know, everything went well for him to re-sign. And probably mostly, on top of that, would be his health. He was a guy that missed a whole season, and he had a good, healthy year and played his best basketball in the playoffs.”

    In other key deals Sunday:

    ► Indiana is set to acquire 2017 rookie of the year Malcolm Brogdon from Milwaukee and sign the shooting guard to a four-year, $85 million deal.

    ► Harrison Barnes, as expected, is remaining in Sacramento on what will be a four-year, $85 million contract.

    ► The Pacers lost forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Utah Jazz, which agreed to pay the forward $73.1 million over the next four years.

    ► New York, with Knicks fans hoping for a shot at Durant, is signing Julius Randle to a $63 million deal.

    ► Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose will sign a two-year, $15 million contract with the Detroit Pistons.

    ► San Antonio kept Rudy Gay on a two-year, $32 million deal, and added veteran forward DeMarre Carroll on a two-year, $12 million deal.

