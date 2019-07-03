Big man Boban Marjanovic will reportedly be playing in Dallas next season. (Photo: Frank Franklin II, Associated Press)

Dallas — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks and former Piston Boban Marjanovic have agreed on a contract that will likely make him their backup center.

The addition of Marjanovic gives the Mavericks two 7-foot-3 European players. The Serbian joins Kristaps Porzingis, the Latvian forward who has agreed to a $158 million, five-year max contract. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because contracts can’t be signed until Saturday.

Dallas will be the fifth team in five seasons for Marjanovic, who started his NBA career with the rival San Antonio Spurs in 2015-16.

The 30-year-old went to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with Philadelphia last season. He has career averages of 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Marjanovic averaged 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 54 career games with the Pistons.

The probable starter at center is Dwight Powell, who opted in for the final year of his contract and then agreed to a three-year extension.

The addition of Marjanovic comes after the Mavericks agreed to deals with three of their own players, two of them restricted free agents in Germany’s Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Point guard J.J. Barea, the only player remaining from Dallas’ 2011 championship team now that Dirk Nowitzki has retired, is returning while still recovering after tearing an Achilles tendon last season.

Leonard on board

“Kawhi Watch” is reaching new levels now.

A private plane owned by the group that operates the Toronto Raptors landed Wednesday afternoon at Pearson International Airport in Toronto — and video footage suggests that Kawhi Leonard was one of the passengers on that plane.

The plane’s occupants boarded SUVs on the tarmac and were driven toward downtown Toronto, with at least one news helicopter airing their trip live even though it was not confirmed that Leonard was indeed in one of those vehicles.

Meanwhile, a large crowd was forming outside a posh downtown hotel where Raptors president Masai Ujiri had been spotted earlier in the day, with the assumption being that the hotel is where the meeting between Leonard and the team may be taking place.

Leonard is the top free agent whose decision about where to play next season remains unknown.

Hawks acquire Parsons

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Hawks have acquired veteran forward Chandler Parsons in a trade which sent Miles Plumlee and Solomon Hill to Memphis.

The 30-year-old Parsons averaged 7.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25 games, including three starts, for Memphis last season. The Hawks acquired Hill from New Orleans in a trade during the NBA draft.

Parsons will make $25.1 million in the upcoming final year of his contract. Hill and Plumlee will make a combined $25.3 million on their expiring contracts.

A left knee injury limited the 30-year-old Plumlee, a 6-foot-11 center, to 18 games last season.

Slam dunks

Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. will have surgery next week to repair an abdominal muscle injury.

The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Bulls said the team expects him to be ready for training camp.

... T.J. McConnell agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with the Pacers.