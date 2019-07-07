Josh Jackson (Photo: Tony Dejak, Associated Press)

Phoenix — The Phoenix Suns traded Josh Jackson and De’Anthony Melton to the Memphis Grizzlies for guards Jevon Carter and Kyle Korver.

Phoenix also parted with a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 second-round selection in Sunday’s deal.

The move marks an abrupt end to Jackson’s tenure in the desert.

The No. 4 overall pick of 2017 NBA Draft, Jackson was expected to lead the Suns back to the playoffs. He never quite lived up to the hype, averaging 12.3 points in two seasons. He also was detained this summer when police say he refused to leave a music festival VIP area he had entered without a pass.

Jackson played at Detroit Consortium for two years and led the team to the Class C state title in 2014 before moving to Napa, Calif., to finish his high school career.

Carter played 39 games with the Grizzlies as a rookie last season.

Korver’s contract is expected to be bought out by Phoenix.

Carroll, Bertans dealt

Forward Davis Bertans was traded to the Wizards by San Antonio as part of a three-team deal that allowed the Spurs to acquire DeMarre Carroll from the Nets.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Bertans ranked sixth in the NBA last season in 3-point shooting percentage, making 42.9 percent of his attempts. He averaged 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds for San Antonio.

Bertans was a second-round draft pick in 2011, but the Latvian played professionally in Europe until joining San Antonio in 2016. His brother, Dairis, is with the Pelicans.

Carroll agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with the Spurs.

The Wizards sent the draft rights to forward Aaron White to Brooklyn in the trade. Washington took White in the second round in 2015 and he has been playing overseas.

Washington announced the swap after the new league year officially opened Saturday.