NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies at 41
Lakers' Kobe Bryant waves to the fans during pregame introductions at The Palace as he makes his retirement tour in 2015. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna and several others were aboard. Nine are believed dead. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Little Caesars Arena has its roof lit in purple and yellow colors in honor of Kobe Bryant, the former L.A Lakers great who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
From left to right, Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker react during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before a game Sunday. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant reaches back for a rebound in 2001. Mark Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant reacts after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets during Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2004. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant and Elden Campbell mix it up under the basket as the Pistons host the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball in a January 2015 game. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2008 for an animated short film, "Dear Basketball." Associated Press
Kobe Bryant celebrates the 2000 NBA championship during a parade June 21 of that year. Nick Ut, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 2004. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers sits on the bench after word of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant walks off the court in May 2012. Alonzo Adams, Associated Press
Ben Wallance and Kobe Bryant near the end of Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kobe Bryant is all smiles during a Jan. 16, 2001, interview in California. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant, 17, holds his jersey during a 1996 press conference. Susan Sterner, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant in disbelief as he leaves the floor during the NBA Finals against the Pistons in 2004. Detroit News
Chauncey Billups defends Kobe Bryant during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA FInals. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
In April 2016, the Lakers unveiled a giant Kobe Bryant banner. Richard Vogel, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant during media day in 2007. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
Washington's Gilbert Arenas, right, and Kobe Bryant look for a rebound during the fourth quarter of a game in 2007. Lawrence Jackson, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Confernece playoffs. Harry How, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant in a February 2010 photo. Jeff Lewis, Associated Press
Team USA's Kobe Bryant shoots as Australia's Andrew Bogut, left, defends during the 2008 Olympics. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant famously took R&B star Brandy to prom. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant laughs with his teammates during practice in 2008. Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Kobe Bryant celebrate the 2008 NBA championship. Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant wavevs to the crowd after walking off the court in Salt Lake City in 2015. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant leaves court accompanied by security at the Justice Center in Eagle, Colo, on Nov. 13, 2003. He was accused of sexual assault, but the case was dropped. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant, right, loses the ball as he drives on Tim Duncan in the 2008 NBA playoffs. Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant watches the clock run down the final seconds of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs. Kevork Djansezian, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant ocelebrates the 2009 NBA championship and his MVP award. Getty Images
Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after winning the 2009 NBA Finals. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
Team USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics. New York Times
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles, though the relationship wasn't always smooth. Associated Press
Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA game of his career on April 13, 2006. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals. Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant chat during a practice session at Staples Center in June 2009. Getty Images
Kobe Bryant dunks a ball during high-school practice in 1996. Rusty Kennedy, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd after an NBA game in Philadelphia in 2015. Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Kobe Bryant points downcourt during a game in March 2013. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot win 2008. Andrew D. Bernstein, Getty Images
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
In this July 22, 2009, file photo, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant walks past fans as he enters a Nike store in Singapore. Joseph Nair, Associated Press
In this June 19, 2000, photo, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers celebrate their NBA championship. Michael Caulfield, Associated Press
A memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center. Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, in 2014. Lenny Ignelzi, Associated Press
Toronto Raptors players huddle together following a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry wears shoes with a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Eric Gay, Associated Press
California's D.J. Thorpe covers his face during a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. Ben Margot, Associated Press
Players and fans observe a moment of silence for former NBA player Kobe Bryant in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill, Associated Press
    New York — Kobe Bryant authored some of his most memorable moments at Madison Square Garden and made himself a centerpiece of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry.

    Bryant was remembered for that and so much more Sunday after the five-time NBA champion, his teenage daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.

    Tributes poured in from around the basketball, entertainment and political worlds. Players and teams who competed with and against Bryant struggled their way through the games that were scheduled, unable to summon his intense competitive spirit.

    “We laughed and joked about the Mamba mentality. We’re all going to need it right now,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said through tears before his team played in Orlando.

    Madison Square Garden was lit up in the Lakers’ gold and purple colors for the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Nets star Kyrie Irving didn’t play, leaving the arena after hearing of Bryant’s death.

    The 18-time All-Star made his first All-Star appearance at MSG in 1998, a passing of the torch game in which Michael Jordan played for the final time as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Bryant later set the scoring record at the current arena when he scored 61 points in 2009, a mark that was later bettered by Carmelo Anthony.

    Bryant played twice against Rivers and the Celtics for the championship, with Boston winning in 2008 and the Lakers taking the 2010 title, when Bryant was the MVP.

    “We always liked to reminisce. We would always laugh at our versions of our losses,” Rivers said. “You know, when we beat them in 2008, he had his version. And when they beat us in 2010, I had my version, and then we would laugh at how different we looked at the games.”

    Pau Gasol, a former teammate of Bryant’s during those series, tweeted, “Beyond devastated… my big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it.”

    The Lakers and Celtics already had the NBA’s most famous rivalry, but it had been dormant since the heydays of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird before Bryant helped lead its resumption.

    Johnson, just days after giving an emotional speech during a memorial service for former NBA Commissioner David Stern, was devastated again after Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among those killed in Southern California.

    “As I try to write this post, my mind is racing,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken.”

    Bryant also helped the U.S. win Olympic titles in 2008 and 2012, after the Americans had been shut out of gold medals in major international basketball competitions since 2000.

    “He was in constant pursuit of doing something special and there will never be a greater warrior in our sport,” said Mike Krzyzewski, who coached Bryant on those teams after trying to recruit him to Duke.

    Players around the NBA honored Bryant by holding the ball for 24 seconds — one of his jersey numbers — for a 24-second shot clock violation at the start of games. Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young, who usually wears No. 11, wore Bryant’s other number Sunday night, No. 8, in Atlanta’s game against the Wizards.

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joe Embiid said that he started playing basketball after watching Bryant in the 2010 NBA Finals.

    “I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life,” Embiid wrote on Twitter. “I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!”

    Tiger Woods was told of Kobe Bryant’s passing by his caddie Joey LaCava coming off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Sunday at the Farmer’s Insurance Open.

    “Joey just told me coming off 18th green,” Woods told CBS. “I didn’t understand why the people in the gallery were saying, ‘Do it for Mamba.’ But now I understand. It’s a shocker to everyone. Unbelievably sad and one of the more tragic days.”

    Former Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted that “Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete.”

    Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim previously worked with Bryant with Team USA.

    “He was not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he was also the hardest working player I’ve ever been around,” Boeheim tweeted. “I was so fortunate to have known him and coached him with Team USA. Our thoughts and our prayers are with his wife, Vanessa, and the Bryant family.”

    Bryant’s death reverberated beyond sports. In 2018, he won an Academy Award in the animated short film category.

    Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued a statement regarding about Bryant that read:

    “We mourn the tragic and untimely death of a California icon and basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. In his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he made history with raw talent and unparalleled dedication that raised the bar and paved the way for a newer generation of players.”

