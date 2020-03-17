Detroit — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the country and around the world, the numbers of positive tests are expected to rise as well.

The number of NBA players testing positive is increasing, too.

Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA. (Photo: Seth Wenig, Associated Press)

The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that four of their players tested positive for coronavirus. Among those, one was showing symptoms; the other three were not. The Nets indicated that all four players were under isolation and are under the care of team doctors.

That brings the total number of positive tests in the NBA to seven, after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, teammate Donovan Mitchell and the Pistons’ Christian Wood were announced last week.

The NBA suspended the remainder of its season on March 11 after Gobert’s preliminary positive test.

The Nets last played on March 10 in Los Angeles against the Lakers. Prior to that, they were on a three-game homestand, against the Grizzlies on March 4, the Spurs on March 6 and Bulls on March 8.

A possible connection to the other positive tests comes just before that, when the Nets played at Boston on March 3. The Celtics also hosted the Jazz on March 6, the day before Utah played the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

The Jazz also played in New York against the Knicks on March 4 before going to Boston two days later. There are some commonalities in that, but the Jazz also hosted the Toronto Raptors on March 9, and reports indicate the entire Raptors traveling party tested negative.

Given all the variables, it’s very difficult to draw any causal relationships to where any player might have contracted the virus — or who may have gotten it first — but the more important fact is that there are more players testing positive, which isn’t likely to change.

None of the Nets players were identified, but in the midst of announcements of the other players, the Nets moved to get tested.

“Brooklyn tested the team upon returning from San Francisco and results came back today,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. “Nets paid out of pocket to a private company to conduct tests. One player awoke with some aches today; rest have experienced no symptoms.”

The Nets said they will have all members of their travel party under isolation for two weeks, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

