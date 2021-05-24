Monday's NBA playoffs: Bucks capitalize on hot start, rout Heat for 2-0 lead

Associated Press

Milwaukee — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Bryn Forbes led Milwaukee’s scorching start from 3-point range as the Bucks trounced the Miami Heat, 132-98, on Monday night to extend their lead in this first-round playoff series.

Milwaukee shot 22 of 53 from 3-point range — including 15 of 29 in the first half — and never trailed while leading by as many as 36 points. The Bucks’ 22 3-pointers were their highest total ever in a playoff game.

Forbes scored 22 points and went 6 of 9 on 3-point attempts.

“Lots of times, there’s just so much talent in the league and so many good teams, sometimes you get the early lead and things just happen and it becomes a close game,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Today we were able to keep the focus.”

The Bucks own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series as they attempt to oust the team that beat them 4-1 in the second round last year. Game 3 takes place Thursday in Miami.

Milwaukee’s two victories in this season couldn’t have looked much more different.

The Bucks needed Khris Middleton’s tiebreaking jumper with 0.5 seconds left in overtime to pull out a 109-107 victory in Game 1, which neither team ever led by more than eight points. Milwaukee essentially put away Game 2 in the first quarter as its 3-point attack went from fizzling to sizzling.

“They are a great first-quarter team,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “This game got out of hand quickly.”

Milwaukee had shot 5-for-31 from behind the arc and made its fewest 3-pointers of the season Saturday. The Bucks were 10 of 15 on 3-point attempts in the first quarter alone Monday.

“Guys have got to shoot it with confidence,” Budenholzer said. “They’ve got to let it fly. They’ve got to know they’re going to get 3’s. I think the activity offensively, the attack, can create good looks for us. We’ve just got to continue to let it fly when you’re open.”

The Bucks led 46-20 at the end of the first quarter and 78-51 at halftime as they posted the highest first-half point total in their playoff history.

The hottest shooter on the floor was Forbes, who signed with Milwaukee in November after spending four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. Forbes came off the bench to score 14 points in the first quarter while shooting 5 of 6 overall and 4 of 5 on 3-pointers.

Middleton finished with 17 points and Pat Connaughton had 15 while shooting 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo had 13 rebounds and six assists to go along with his 31 points.

Jrue Holiday’s 15 assists were one off the Bucks playoff record that is shared by Paul Pressey and Oscar Robertson. Holiday also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Miami’s Dewayne Dedmon had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Heat in both categories. Goran Dragic had 18 points and Bam Adebayo added 16.

Award time

Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, the only player to come off the bench and score 40 points in a game this season, was announced as the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

And his closest competition was from a teammate: Utah’s Joe Ingles was second, marking the first time the top two finishers for this award came from the same franchise.

It’s the first time a Jazz player has won the award. Clarkson finished with 65 of the 100 first-place votes cast from a global panel of reporters who cover the league and appeared on all but five of the ballots.

Ingles got 34 of the remaining 35 first-place votes.

New York’s Derrick Rose, the other first-place vote getter, was third, while Dallas teammates Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. (Michigan) were fourth and fifth, respectively. Voters were asked to select their top three picks for the award, in order.

Clarkson averaged a career-high 18.4 points this season, coming off the bench in 67 of his 68 appearances.