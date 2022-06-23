Sacramento Kings take Detroit native Jaden Hardy with 37th pick in NBA Draft

After a nearly four hour wait, Jaden Hardy's dream of becoming a NBA player came true, as the Sacramento Kings drafted the Detroit native with the 37th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday night.

Hardy, a 6-foot-4 guard is a dangerous shot maker with deep range who faced a steep learning curve as a rookie in the G League but got better as the year wore on.

Earning a reputation as one of the most dynamic shot makers in the prep game, Jaden Hardy capped his interscholastic career at Coronado High School (NV) with McDonald All-American honors while ranked as a consensus top-3 prospect in the high school class of 2021.

Opting to join the G League Ignite program which also added his brother, Amauri, who played at UNLV and Oregon, the 19-year-old stepped into a massive role against quality competition.

Serving as the team’s featured scorer, Hardy averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists over 32.4 minutes per game while shooting 38% from the field.