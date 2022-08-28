Former Michigan State star Draymond Green's wedding a star-studded celebration

Former Michigan State basketball star Draymond Green has earned his second ring of the summer — and it's hard to tell which celebration was more well-attended.

Green, a 32-year-old Saginaw native who won his fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in June, officially married actress Hazel Renee, who also attended Michigan State, on Aug. 14.

But new details about the star-studded ceremony at San Diego's Fairmont Grand Del Mar emerged in a recent story from Vogue Magazine.

NBA star LeBron James and teammates Steph Curry, along with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and rappers DaBaby and Roddy Rich were all in attendance. Detroit native Judge Greg Mathis, who is Renee's Godfather, officiated the ceremony.

The ceremony would not have been complete without just a little more green. Green wore an emerald suit, which was designed by Los Angeles-based fashion designer Rich Fresh.