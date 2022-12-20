Reports: UWM's Mat Ishbia finalizing deal to buy NBA's Phoenix Suns

Mat Ishbia’s pursuit of owning a professional sports franchise appears close to becoming a reality.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage is finalizing a deal to buy the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, a deal that would include the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA.

The deal is worth $4 billion, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium.

A message left for Isbhia was not returned, but this is not the first time the former walk-on and member of Michigan State’s 2000 national championship team has tried to buy a professional franchise.

In November, Ishbia confirmed he was interested in buying the Washington Commanders of the NFL. Roughly six months prior to that, Ishbia made a bid to purchase the Denver Broncos, who were officially sold in August to Rob Walton, a Walmart heir, for $4.65 billion.

Ishbia, 42, is CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, the company that was founded by Ishbia's father, Jeff, in 1986, and Mat became president and CEO in 2013. He is worth more than $4 billion, according to the latest estimates by Forbes. He achieved billionaire status when UWM went public in January 2021 through the largest special-purchase acquisition company transaction ever at the time. His family retained 94% ownership of the business.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.