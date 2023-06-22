Michigan's Jett Howard drafted 11th by Orlando, Kobe Bufkin 15th to Atlanta

Like father, like son.

Jett Howard followed his dad’s footsteps and played for Juwan at his alma mater.

Then after spending one season at Michigan, Jett took the next step and embarked on the next chapter of his basketball career – one that officially began Thursday night when he was selected by Orlando with the No. 11 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

“Just excitement,” Howard said on ESPN of his emotions after being picked by the Magic, who grabbed a Michigan player for the third consecutive draft.

“I’m trying not to break down right now. All the work I put in with my dad over the past few months and all the people that doubted me, that really helped me out and honestly helped me keep going. This has been a dream of mine since I can remember. It feels surreal.”

Howard was the first of two Wolverines – both of whom were in attendance with their families at New York’s Barclays Center – to be taken in the first round. Kobe Bufkin was scooped up four picks later at No. 15 by the Atlanta Hawks as Michigan was, once again, well represented in the draft.

The selections mark ninth draft in 11 years that a Wolverine has had his name called. Howard and Bufkin are Michigan's 15th and 16th draft picks over that span and fifth and sixth players during Juwan Howard’s tenure to be drafted, joining Franz Wagner (2021; No. 8 to Orlando), Isaiah Livers (2021; No. 42 to Detroit), Caleb Houstan (2022; No. 32 to Orlando) and Moussa Diabate (2022; No. 43 to L.A. Clippers).

Thursday also marked the third consecutive year, fourth time in the last five drafts and 17th time in program history that Michigan has had multiple Wolverines taken in the same draft. Howard, a former top-50 recruit and Juwan Howard’s youngest son, and Bufkin, a former McDonald’s All-American out of Grand Rapids, were the first two Big Ten players to go off the board.

Howard credited his dad – who was drafted fifth overall by the Washington Bullets in 1994 and won two NBA championships over a 19-year career – for helping him achieve his dream and reach the league as a second-generation lottery pick.

“I'll probably say the time on the court we spent together from an early age (prepared me the most),” Howard said. “We've been working out individually, with my brother (Jace) as well. Just teaching me how to shoot, teaching me all the tricks off the court, on the court, telling me to just be consistent with my work, and it paid off for me. I'm trying to cry, but that's my dog right there. I love him for it.”

Howard, 19, wasted little time making an impression and showcasing his shot-making ability by dropping 21 points in his regular-season debut with the Wolverines. Throughout his lone season in Ann Arbor, the 6-8 wing showed impressive shooting range and a knack for creating for himself and others off dribble handoffs or pick-and-rolls.

Howard had his ups and downs, particularly during Big Ten play, and dealt with injuries to both ankles during his freshman year. By season’s end, he was Michigan’s second-leading scorer (14.2 points), was one of the top 3-point threats in the Big Ten (led Michigan by a wide margin with 78 made 3s on 36.8% shooting) and was named to the conference’s all-freshman team.

While Howard leaves a lot to be desired in other areas, he still possesses the size and shooting prowess that NBA teams covet at the wing position.

“He's a rangy jump shooter,” ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said. “He squares up quickly at odd angles, he comes off screens effectively, and he can rise up. He's got beautiful form on the shot.

“The only question I would have about Jett Howard – I think he's a good athlete, but is he going to impact the game in other areas than just shooting and scoring? I think he can be a better defender and I think he could be a better rebounder. He didn't rebound at as high a rate as you would have expected given his size when he was at Michigan.”

Bufkin, 19, made a huge leap during his second year at Michigan after struggling off the bench as a freshman. He improved his body, made noticeable strides as a scorer, rebounder and defender, and blossomed as a full-time starter.

He burst onto NBA teams’ radars after going on a late-season tear that capped a breakout sophomore campaign. His stock continued to soar over the past couple months, and he surged up draft boards as one of the biggest risers throughout the pre-draft process.

“It's hard to call a McDonald's All-American a late bloomer, but he really came back his sophomore year and improved greatly,” Bilas said. “He's got a very good shooting touch. He's a good finisher, 71% around the rim. He's got a great feel for the game. He's a good defender. He's got excellent, active hands, and quick feet. Even though he's got a wiry frame and he needs to get stronger, his defensive presence is a very good one. And he’s a hard worker.”

The 6-foot-4 guard earned All-Big Ten third-team honors after averaging 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 33 games, but he excelled during the second half of conference play in February and March. Over his final 12 games, he averaged 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists and shot 45.1% from 3-point range.

While he has room to grow as a ball-handler and decision-maker, Bufkin’s upside, defensive potential and three-level scoring skills – as a great at-rim finisher and slick perimeter shooter – made him an alluring two-way talent that the Hawks couldn’t pass on.

“I’m very excited. It’s a dream come true,” Bufkin said. “I’m just looking forward to getting to (Atlanta), being competitive and going hard.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins