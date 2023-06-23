'Something I've dreamed of': Hawks swoop up Michigan's Kobe Bufkin in first round

Kobe Bufkin burst onto NBA teams’ radars after going on a late-season tear that capped a breakout sophomore campaign at Michigan.

His stock continued to soar over the past couple months, and he surged up draft boards as one of the biggest risers throughout the pre-draft process.

When the NBA Draft finally arrived on Thursday night, Bufkin found himself landing just outside the lottery when he was taken by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 15 overall pick.

“Very excited. This is what we work for,” Bufkin said of being drafted in the first round. “I'm just happy to be successful in this way. There are many different ways this could have ended up, but it took me here, so I'm glad to be here.”

Bufkin, a former McDonald’s All-American out of Grand Rapids, and Jett Howard, a former top-50 recruit, were the only two Wolverines to declare for this year’s draft. Both received green room invites and were in attendance for the event at New York’s Barclays Center with their families.

The two were taken four picks apart — Howard was drafted No. 11 by the Orlando Magic — and were the first Big Ten players to hear their names called on Thursday. Their selections also marked the third consecutive year multiple Wolverines were drafted and just the second time in three decades that two Michigan players were taken in the top 15. The last time it happened was 1994, when Juwan Howard and Jalen Rose were drafted No. 5 and No. 13, respectively.

Bufkin, 19, made a huge leap during his second year at Michigan after struggling off the bench as a freshman. He improved his body, made noticeable strides as a scorer, rebounder and defender, and blossomed as a full-time starter.

Bufkin earned All-Big Ten third-team honors after averaging 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 33 games, but he excelled during the second half of conference play in February and March. Over his final 12 games, he averaged 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists and shot 45.1% from 3-point range.

“It's hard to call a McDonald's All-American a late bloomer, but he really came back his sophomore year and improved greatly,” ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said. “He's got a very good shooting touch. He's a good finisher, 71% around the rim. He's got a great feel for the game.

“He's a good defender. He's got excellent, active hands, and quick feet. Even though he's got a wiry frame and he needs to get stronger, his defensive presence is a very good one. And he’s a hard worker.”

While Bufkin has room to grow as a ball-handler and decision-maker, his upside, defensive potential and three-level scoring skills — as a great at-rim finisher and slick perimeter shooter — made him an alluring two-way talent that the Hawks couldn’t pass on.

“I’m bringing a high level of focus, competitive nature, a defensive presence and, when we get to flow, playmaking and offensive threat,” Bufkin said.

Bufkin, a 6-foot-4 combo guard, will join an Atlanta backcourt that features two-time All-Star Trae Young and a situation where he believes his versatility will be an asset.

“Trae Young is an on-ball threat. I'm comfortable playing on ball if he needs a break, off ball if he doesn't need a break,” Bufkin said. “I feel like I've proven myself to be able to be a threat on or off the ball.

“I'm just looking forward to getting to Atlanta and being able to compete. It's something I've dreamed of, and I'm finally here.”

