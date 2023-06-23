Cavaliers select Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates in second round

By Andrew Graham

Special to The Detroit News

Emoni Bates, the former Eastern Michigan forward and Ypsilanti native, was selected with the No. 49 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Bates is the 15th player drafted from Eastern Michigan and the first since the San Antonio Spurs took Derrick Dial in the second round with the No. 52 pick of the 1998 draft.

Bates’ journey to the NBA from southeast Michigan has been a long and winding one. The lanky, 6-foot-9 forward was one of the top high school prospects in the nation in his signing class. Major recruiting services — ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3 — ranked him a five-star prospect and among the Top 10 players in the 2021 signing class.

Coming out of Ypsi Prep Academy, Bates was courted by a bevy of Div. I programs and opted to sign with Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway in the 2021 signing class. He had originally committed to play at Michigan State.

But in one year at Memphis, Bates’ play belied his lofty recruiting ranking. Bates played in 18 games for the Tigers, starting 13 and averaging fewer than 24 minutes a game. He shot under 40 percent from the field, averaging 9.7 points per game. He also played with current Detroit Piston Jalen Duren.

After his year at Memphis, Bates entered the transfer portal prior to the 2022-23 season and came home to play for Stan Heath at Eastern Michigan. There, Bates looked more like the premier recruit with untapped scoring upside. He averaged 19.2 points per game for the Eagles and started 29 of 30 games.

Bates’ time at Eastern Michigan was almost undone before it began, as the sophomore was pulled over in 2022 and found to have an illegal firearm. After several months of legal proceedings, Bates pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to 18 months of probation in Dec. 2022.

Coming into the NBA Draft a year after most of his contemporaries went one-and-done — something Bates was anticipated to do by many before a subpar freshman season — and without a sterling college track record, Bates draft stock had him as a projected mid-to-late second round pick.

But with a long frame and upside as a shooter and scorer, Bates found a landing spot on Lake Erie with the Cavaliers.

Adam Graham is a freelance writer.