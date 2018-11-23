Pistons forward Stanley Johnson makes a layup as Houston Rockets forward Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defends during the first half. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — Dwane Casey of the Pistons and Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni agreed before Friday’s game that home-and-home matchups offer teams a simulation of the NBA playoffs.

With an All-Star caliber closer of their own, the Pistons showed finally that they might be ready for a postseason atmosphere.

Blake Griffin combined with Reggie Jackson to close out a 116-111 overtime victory against Houston, Detroit’s first win after three home-and-home losses this season against the Celtics and the Rockets — teams whose seasons ended in the seventh game of the conference finals last season.

Jackson had 10 points in overtime and Griffin had five points in the extra session to close it out.

Griffin’s 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left gave the Pistons a lead left in regulation, but an Eric Gordon layup sent it to overtime with one-tenth of a second left.

“It’s a playoff setting,” Casey said before the game. “You’re adjusting for the nuances and you see clearly the differences and things you have to emphasize, the habit you have to have, the discipline that you have to have in those situations. It’s very clear and should be fresh in your mind.”

James Harden confounded the Pistons on Wednesday with 43 points but rookie Bruce Brown offered enough defensive relief on Harden to get the win Friday.

Griffin had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons and Andre Drummond had 23 points and 20 rebounds for his fifth game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds this season.

Jackson had 22 points and six assists.

Harden had 33 points, and Clint Capela had 29 points and 21 rebounds, topping his season-high points total for the second straight game against Detroit.

The Pistons (9-7), who have not won a playoff game in more than 10 years, shot just 7-27 on 3-pointers (25.9 percent), breaking a streak of seven straight games making double-digit 3-pointers.

Harden split a pair of free throws in the final minute to put the Rockets up 94-93 but grabbed the offensive rebound.

But Brown made the steal and was fouled on the other end, knocking down both free throws for the lead.

Harden’s jumper put the Rockets up 96-95 with 27 seconds left, setting up Griffin’s dramatic 3-pointer, which sent Little Caesars Arena into a frenzy.

That is, until Gordon quieted the crowd with his sweeping lay-up before overtime.

The Pistons were playing In their black City Edition jerseys on Black Friday.

This was the second of five home-and-homes for the Pistons this season. They are 0-3 in these games, with consecutive meetings remaining with the New York Knicks, Chicago and Indiana remaining.

The Rockets entered with a season-best five-game winning streak and had won eight of 10 games.

Ennis starting in Houston

James Ennis III, who played a reserve role in 27 games for the Pistons after being acquired at the trade deadline last season, is a full-time starter this season for the Houston Rockets.

Ennis has started all 14 games he’s played for Houston, once again pegged as a championship contender.

Entering Friday, his minutes this season have gone up to a career-high 25.0 a game after he played 20.4 last season in Detroit.

On Wednesday, he made two 3-pointers in the final nine minutes in a 126-124 win for the Rockets, who brought him in on a two-year contract this offseason to help negate the free-agent losses of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute.

“Intensity plays and he makes 3s; he fits our needs perfectly,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “And then, we learned things about him. He makes big shots, I didn’t know that. He’ll hit 3s and he’s not afraid of the moment.”

Ennis, acquired by Detroit last season from Memphis for Brice Johnson and a second-round draft pick, is averaging a career-high 8.6 points.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.