Pistons' Stanley Johnson shoots over Knicks' Allonzo Trier, left , and Mitchell Robinson in the second quarter. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Detroit — Halfway through the longest home stand of the season, the Pistons are perfect in the win column.

But not without their faults.

The Pistons won their third straight game on Tuesday, topping the youthful New York Knicks 115-108, at Little Caesars Arena. It was Detroit’s seventh win in the last nine games.

With the win, Detroit is 11-7, equaling their 4-0 start for the most games over .500 this season.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 115, Knicks 108

Blake Griffin had 30 points, while Stanley Johnson had 21 points off the bench. Reggie Jackson had 21 points, including 17 in the first half.

Andre Drummond, however, carried over his free-throw woes into another night. His 0-for-4 game from the stripe makes him 1-for-12 (8.3 percent) over the last two games, and 9-for-29 over the last four (31.0 percent).

A career 38.1 percent shooter entering last season, Drummond saw the "Hack-a-Dre" defense for the first time this season on Sunday. After a win against Phoenix, he hit the Little Caesars Arena floor for extra free throws, and got more up after practice on Monday.

Drummond scored his first points on a basket with 8:11 left in the third quarter, netting a season-low six points with 14 rebounds. Eight points was Drummond’s previous season low, the only other time he didn’t score double figures this season.

Detroit also struggled from deep, with 7-of-24 shooting on 3-pointers (29.2 percent), the fifth game this season with seven or fewer three-point makes.

Griffin scored nine straight Detroit points early, and Johnson scored five points to lead a bench unit without much offensive punch as the Pistons led 24-19 after the first quarter.

The Pistons led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter but the Knicks closed the half on a 13-5 run to trail 51-43 at halftime.

New York closed the margin to six points twice in the third quarter, but Griffin had a free throw, a dunk and two assists in the final 1:59 of the quarter to go to the fourth quarter with an 81-70 lead.

The spurt became a 10-0 run as Johnson had a layup and a free throw early in the fourth quarter, opening up to a 86-70 lead. The lead ballooned to as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks closed to a 104-96 margin with an 8-0 run with 3:01 to play, but Griffin made four free throws, and Johnson made a jumper and sealed the game with a hustle play on defense for the win.

Undrafted rookie Allonzo Trier, who had 24 points to lead the Knicks, was going in for a fast-break layup to cut the lead to five points in the final minute when Johnson came from behind for the block before crashing into a baseline cameraman.

After a review, the goaltending call was reversed and the Pistons made free throws to close out the Knicks, who came in on a three-game win streak under first-year coach David Fizdale.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (Michigan) had 19 points, Damyean Dotson had 17 points, and Enes Kanter added 16 points and 14 rebounds for New York (7-15).

The Knicks had an emotional 103-98 win at Memphis on Sunday, topping Fizdale’s former team in similar fashion of Detroit’s win earlier this month at Toronto, Dwane Casey’s former team.

The Pistons will be heavy favorites for one more game on Friday against Chicago before Saturday’s home game against Golden State starts a run where Detroit plays nine teams from last season’s playoffs in December’s first 10 games.

