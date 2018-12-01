Pistons' Reggie Jackson looks to make a pass around Warriors' Jonas Jerebko. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Detroit — On one of the biggest nights of the season, Pistons fans were ready for a superlative performance against the world-champion Golden State Warriors.

The Pistons gave them a show — and a win.

Amid a raucous atmosphere and the pomp that follows the Warriors each game, the Pistons played one of their most spirited games of the season, taking control in the second quarter and holding on down the stretch for a 111-102 victory on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 111, Warriors 102

Blake Griffin had 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, Stanley Johnson added 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench and Andre Drummond 16 points and 19 rebounds for the Pistons (13-7), who won their fifth straight overall and sixth straight at home.

In his first game back after missing 11 games because of a groin strain, Steph Curry had 27 points for the Warriors (15-9), who lost their sixth straight on the road.

The difference was the Pistons bench, which dominated the Warriors, starting with Jackson’s stellar play late in the first quarter and into the second, with 13 points in the first half.

The Pistons had to hold on, after holding an 85-78 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Ish Smith (11 points) scored the Pistons' first seven of the period and Reggie Jackson (16 points and five assists) scored on a crossover and Griffin followed with a lay-in to push the lead back to 96-84.

Curry answered with a three-point play but Griffin responded with a pair of free throws and Johnson added a 3-pointer to push the lead to 14.

The Warriors didn’t go away.

Durant hit a lay-in and Curry hit another 3-pointer, starting a 10-3 spurt, with Durant finishing with another three-point play. But the Pistons stayed strong, making a pair of free throws with 1:25 left to push the lead back to 10.

