Former Oakland standout Kay Felder was waived by his G-League team Monday. (Photo: Vaughn Ridley, Getty Images)

Former Oakland University star basketball player Kay Felder was arrested early Monday near Toronto amid allegations of domestic violence, according to multiple reports, including TMZ Sports.

His G-League team, the Raptors 905, has waived him, while the league has placed him on indefinite leave pending an investigation.

The Raptors 905 released a statement Monday afternoon:

"On Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, Raptors 905 guard Kay Felder was charged by police in connection with an allegation of domestic violence. Raptors 905 have waived Felder, effective immediately. As this matter is before the courts, Raptors 905 will not comment further."

When contacted by The News, Felder's agent, Brandon Grier, said he had no comment at this time.

According to TMZ, Felder, 23, and a woman were out to dinner when an argument broke out. The woman claimed Felder choked her and left marks on her neck. TMZ reported paramedics treated her at the scene.

TMZ reported Felder was booked, has been released and will be in court later this month.

Felder was a second-round NBA Draft pick in 2016, after leaving Oakland following his junior season, when he was among the nation's leaders in points and assists. The Atlanta Hawks drafted him and immediately traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who gave him a multi-year contract that guaranteed him $1 million.

He has since bounced around to the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors, who cut him before the season and assigned him to the G-League team.

Felder had the winning layup for Raptors 905 in a victory over Erie last Tuesday.

In 58 NBA games, he has averaged 3.8 points and 1.3 assists. In 31 G-League games before this season, he averaged 21.4 points and 5.8 assists.

He attended Detroit Pershing.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984