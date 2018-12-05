Detroit's Stanley Johnson (7) goes up for a shot against Milwaukee's Brook Lopez during the first half. (Photo: Aaron Gash, Associated Press)

Milwaukee — When it rains, it pours. For the Pistons, it’s pouring injuries and pouring losses.

After their most-lopsided loss of the season on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pistons almost made it a double.

The Bucks dominated in the third quarter, starting with a 19-4 run in less than five minutes, and coasted past the Pistons, 115-92, on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

It’s the second straight loss for the Pistons (13-9), who had won five straight prior but are crashing back to reality with back-to-back blowouts.

In 30 minutes, Blake Griffin had 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Reggie Jackson 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, as the only two bright spots. Griffin was 11-of-22 from the field, including four 3-pointers, but the Pistons again struggled to make shots from the field (37 percent field goals) and from beyond the arc (24 percent on 3-pointers).

With Langston Galloway starting for the injured Reggie Bullock, the reserve unit suffered, managing only 29 points, compared to 42 for the Bucks.

The Pistons didn’t have a defensive answer for guard Eric Bledsoe, who had 27 points, on 10-of-17 shooting. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Bucks (16-7), who were without Khris Middleton (personal).

The Bucks had a 8-2 run near the end of the second quarter, pushing the lead to 13, but Drummond scored just before the buzzer to make it a 56-45 halftime deficit. The Bucks pulled away early, with a 3-pointer by Malcolm Brogdon (14 points).

The Pistons did a good job defending Antetokounmpo, but he broke loose for seven points during that third-quarter stretch.

Five observations

1. The Pistons have some real issues with their second unit. They have labored to score in the last two losses and the deficits have ballooned during their lulls. It’ll be interesting to see whether the front office looks to make a move, with their backcourt depth decimated by injuries to both Reggie Bullock and Ish Smith (right groin strain). Rookies Bruce Brown and Khryi Thomas are getting more playing time, but they were seen as depth options, not projected to get significant minutes.

2. Andre Drummond is in a big funk. It’s not just on free throws, but Drummond’s intensity and shot selection have been big question marks of late. He looks to be out of sorts and finding no comfort level offensively. Admittedly, Casey has said they don’t call many plays for Drummond, but he’s not finding his usual baskets from offensive rebounds, either.

3. Luke Kennard still isn’t close to normal. He missed 16 games because of a shoulder sprain and after missing all five of his shot attempts Monday, he went 1-of-6 from the field Wednesday, for just two points — and didn’t play in the second half. Casey said before the game that Kennard could see more time with the Grand Rapids Drive in the development league so that he can get more reps and ease his way back into playing shape.

4. Glenn Robinson III is falling off the radar. He played just nine minutes Wednesday and had just two points and a rebound. He still starts games, but Casey has been mixing and matching the reserve group — mostly with Stanley Johnson getting extended minutes for his defense — and Robinson providing a 3-point option. With Johnson’s surge on offense, Robinson’s minutes are declining.

5. Langston Galloway got his first start of the season, replacing Bullock in the first five. Galloway finished with five points, going 1-of-4 on 3-pointers. He didn’t find a rhythm early in the game, which came much easier when he was with the second unit. The alternative may be to start Brown and keep Galloway in the more comfortable spot with the reserves.

