Ish Smith (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Auburn Hills — The injury are piling up for the Pistons — and they’re all coming in the same positions.

The Pistons announced Friday morning that guard Ish Smith will miss at least two weeks after an MRI showed a muscle tear in his right adductor (groin). Smith suffered the injury in the Wednesday loss at Milwaukee.

It’s the third injury to the Pistons’ backcourt, along with Reggie Bullock (left ankle sprain) and Luke Kennard (right shoulder sprain). Kennard has returned and played in the last two games but has been ineffective as he’s tried to gain his game speed and timing back.

In his ninth season, Smith is averaging 9.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 22 games.

