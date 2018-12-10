CLOSE The Pistons have lost four straight games, but coach Dwane Casey says resting Blake Griffin is "prudent." Rod Beard, The Detroit News

Blake Griffin will miss his first game of the season Monday when the Pistons take on the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Philadelphia — The Pistons already have had their troubles during a brutal stretch in their schedule. Now, they’ll have to take on their nemesis without their best player.

Coach Dwane Casey announced before Monday’s matchup against the Sixers that Blake Griffin will miss the game and rest. It’s the first game Griffin has missed this season, as he’s put up All-Star-worthy numbers.

The Pistons have lost four straight, including squandering a 15-point lead at home against the Sixers on Friday. It also adds to an injury list that includes Stanley Johnson (left knee bruise), Reggie Bullock (ankle sprain) and Ish Smith (right adductor tear).

“It was very tough because of the malaise we’re in right now and the tough spot in the season we are right now,” Casey said. “We need all the healthy hands we can get and with Bullock out and Stanley — we’ll find out at game time — and Ish, it made it even tougher.

“Blake’s health is very important for us in the long run, and we have to be smart and prudent with how we manage his minutes and manage his rest with all the games coming.”

