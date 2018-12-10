Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) dunks the ball past teammate Joel Embiid (21) as Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown (6) and Luke Kennard (5) watch. (Photo: Matt Slocum, Associated Press)

Philadelphia — In the past two years, almost every matchup between the Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers gets the centers of attention: Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey downplayed Monday's marquee matchup, saying it was the Pistons versus the Sixers.

It was exactly that, as the Pistons were without Blake Griffin, whom they decided to rest, for the second game of a back-to-back. With injuries to Stanley Johnson, Reggie Bullock and Ish Smith, the Pistons were shorthanded — but it was all of the Pistons against the Sixers.

BOX SCORE: 76ers 116, Pistons 102

The Pistons stayed close, keeping the margin within single digits for much of the second half, but couldn’t get the lead. The Sixers had to work for a 116-102 victory on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center. The loss is the fifth straight for the Pistons (13-12), who lost the season series, 3-1, including Friday’s loss at Little Caesars Arena.

Luke Kennard had a career-high 28 points, Andre Drummond added 21 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks and played his best game of the season against Embiid, who finished with 24 points and eight rebounds for the Sixers (19-9).

In the third quarter, the Pistons pulled within three, after an 8-0 run, with 3-pointers by Kennard and Henry Ellenson and a basket by Zaza Pachulia, to make it 76-73 at the 2:44 mark. The Sixers countered with a 6-0 spurt, with four free throws from Embiid and a dunk by Furkan Korkmaz (18 points and five rebounds) to boost it back to nine.

The Sixers’ lead was 87-75 heading to the fourth, after an Embiid three-point play. The Pistons started the fourth with an 8-2 run and got within 89-84 at the 7:58 mark but the Sixers responded again, with a dunk by Embiid, a reverse by Ben Simmons (18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists) and a free throw from Landry Shamut.

The Sixers put it away with a 9-0 run in the final minutes, capped by a 3-pointer from J.J. Redick (13 points).

Observations

1. The new starting lineup played with some moxie, as Kennard came out aggressive and hit his first 3-point attempt. There was more motion with the first group, with the offense not centered around Griffin’s isolation game. It’s not sustainable, but it was good to see that the reserves carried some of those habits from the second group to the starting group when they moved. Jon Leuer (eight points, four rebounds) was active as well.

2. Drummond had his best game of the season in the matchup against Embiid. He played under control, within his game and didn’t take bad shots. It was a bit different from some of the other games — almost as if Casey tried to drive that point home with him. Casey said nothing needed to be said, but it was a different Drummond, who was active and in control on the defensive end as well.

3. Injuries abounded, with Glenn Robinson III and Henry Ellenson going down with sprained left ankles, worsening the Pistons’ injury problems. Ellenson returned to the game but Robinson did not. Jose Calderon (11 points) also twisted his ankle but stayed in the game. They may have to bring up Zach Lofton from the Grand Rapids Drive, for depth, if nothing else.

4. It’s getting no easier on the road, with Charlotte coming. They’ve given the Pistons defensive fits in the past few meetings and if the Pistons remain shorthanded, it could be another rough road ahead. They haven’t played well on the road this season, but playing shorthanded won’t help the situation, either.

5. Calderon is playing better as he gets into a rhythm. Casey said the bench will be called on to add some needed minutes but it’s one of the big developments within the rash of injuries and the losing streak, that they can count on some of the other reserves, when they knock the rust off.

